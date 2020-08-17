Pueblo County School District 70 has honored three employees with Outstanding Support Staff of the Year awards.

David Barry, a paraprofessional at Pleasant View Middle School, Anthony Benabidas, custodian at Vineland Middle School, and Jeff Bloomer, paraprofessional at Liberty Point International School, were nominated by colleagues for the honor, which is bestowed annually.

Praised for a positive, can-do attitude founded on kindness and patience, Barry was lauded by his nominators "for his ability to create new and unique approaches for Exceptional Student learning across the entire curriculum at Pleasant View Middle School.

"Willing to help any staff member, Mr. Barry also steps in as a substitute, coach, mentor, and serves as a faculty adviser for the school’s Sources of Strength program."

Taking great pride in his school and its appearance is what students and staff appreciate most about Benabidas.

At Vineland Middle School, Benabidas is credited for taking the time and effort to make sure that everyone is "noticed, valued, and important," according to a nominator. "He is known for his kind and gentle interactions and his tremendous sense of humor.

"He is considered a role model for every person that enters the building."

Bloomer is preparing to begin his sixth year as a parapro in Liberty Point International School's autism program.

Recognized for his positive and personal interactions with staff and students, Bloomer has found new and innovative ways to connect with his non-verbal students through the use of special sensory items and the use of sign language.

Bloomer, who also sets up special trips for the autism center students, was praised by a school parent for having a "special ability to allow these children to have a sense of belonging."

"Our schools rely on every staff member to be successful," said District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith. "We know that learning that takes place in the classroom and in every interaction our students have with our staff.

"Kind words, positive attitudes and encouragement can go a long way in educating our students. I thank everyone district-wide for their continued effort and dedication and we are proud to recognize Mr. Barry, Mr. Benabidas, and Mr. Bloomer for their outstanding work."

