PUEBLO

(All at Parkview Medical Center)

BIRTHS

Brower: Born to Shelby and Ronald Brower, Pueblo, Aug. 14, 200, a daughter.

Conner: Born to Born to Katrina and Nehemiah Conner, Avondale, Aug. 13, 2020, a daughter.

Hughes: Wynne Gheiler and Nicholas Hughes, Pueblo, Aug. 16, 2020, a daughter.

Guillen: Born to Monica Pacheco and Nicholas Guillen, Pueblo, Aug. 13, 2020, a daughter.

Lopez: Born to Ciarra and Jose Lopez, Pueblo, Aug. 13, 2020, a son.

Ortiz: Born to Katrina Fernandez and Joshua Ortiz, Pueblo, Aug. 12, 2020, a daughter.

Roybal: Born to Andrea and Derek Roybal, Pueblo, Aug. 12, 2020, a daughter.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

August 15, 2020

Novak: Alice M. Novak, 97. TG McCarthy Funeral Home.

Aug. 14, 2020

Howard: Martin Wade Howard, 53. Imperial.

Patrick: Donna Marie Widger Patrick, 74. Imperial.

SUN CITY, ARIZONA

Finch: Lee Kenneth Finch, 90, Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Pueblo, Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, Sun City Arizona.

.