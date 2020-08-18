A free Movies in the Park event is slated for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lovell Park, 362 E. Hahns Peak and the idea has proven so popular there are no spaces left for viewers.

The Pueblo West Metro District staff will show "The Goonies," a 1985 comedy featuring a group of kids who discover a treasure map that takes them on an adventure to find the long-lost fortune of a pirate. The kids are chased by a family of criminals who also want the treasure.

"This is the first time we’ve done a movie in the park night. The city of Pueblo does something similar," said Carol Crosby, Pueblo West recreation and parks manager.

"We wanted to provide something more to our community -- a positive thing. It has been a little stressful and tough on everyone," she explained.

A snow cone truck will be on site providing icy treats for the event. Because social distancing guidelines will be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is limited to the first 50 families and that happened fast.

"Due to high popularity, our first Movie in the Park has filled up. Please keep your eye out for our next movie Sept. 26," according to a Facebook post on the metro district’s page.

Families who were lucky enough to get a spot should bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

Sponsors are Pueblo West Kiwk Stop and Jami Baker Orr of Keller Williams Performance Realty. No alcohol or glass bottles will be allowed in the park.

