A community collaboration between the United Way of Pueblo County, El Pomar Foundation and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority will help those who were displaced earlier this month by a fire at the Fenix Apartment complex.

The United Way also is partnering with the American Red Cross and other local agencies to provide resources in response to the fire.

"We are working to assist the long-term housing needs of those who were living in the units that were severely damaged," said Bianca Hicks, director of marketing events and Initiatives for the local United Way.

One of their goals is to ensure that those displaced from the units destroyed or significantly damaged by the fire can secure housing in local hotels while longer-term logistics of housing can be managed.

The fire on Aug. 4 destroyed one of the complex’s 50 units and forced residents out. The blaze also caused severe damage to 11 other units of the complex, Hicks said.

The 117-year-old former Sacred Heart Orphanage building, 2315 Sprague Ave., was evacuated and residents were told to leave.

The partnership will aid 10 households consisting of 24 individuals with extended hotel stays until they are eligible to return home. Two additional households have made separate lodging arrangements.

The Southeastern Colorado American Red Cross put many of the residents from the complex up at local motels. The organization also fed them meals in the following days.

The Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief stepped up big for the displaced residents by offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for those staying in the motels. Volunteers arrived on Aug.6 to help.

"We will be able to provide lodging for residents until they return to their units," Hicks said.

Administration of long-term lodging has been transitioned to United Way of Pueblo County, which is serving as the fiscal agent and a contributor to this phase of recovery needs.

"It takes a community working together to truly make an impact and assist these families on the long-term road to recovery," said United Way of Pueblo County President/CEO Shanna Farmer.

"We are thankful to partner with the Red Cross and to be able to call on these community agencies so we can support these families in this great time of need."

The United Way will contribute up to $5,000 for the residents.

El Pomar donated $10,000 to United Way of Pueblo County to support the agency’s efforts in aiding those affected by the fire.

"El Pomar is honored to contribute to the integral work of Colorado nonprofit agencies who are acting quickly in times of community need," El Pomar officials said in a statement.

CHFA will donate $25,000 to the United residents.

This funding will augment support already received by partner agencies in this effort and in particular, will help offset the housing costs for those evacuated and displaced by the fire and unable to return to their homes.

"We are also working with Catholic Charities (of the Diocese of Pueblo) and other community agencies to make sure that the needs of those long-term displaced families are met," Hicks said.

"That includes case work from Catholic Charities. We also are partnering with local food base entities to handle feeding as well."

Hicks said 28 units were in a short-term displacement category.

"We are hoping that they can return sometime this week," Hicks said.

She said 12 units were considered severely damaged.

Some residents who live in lesser damaged space or units that were not damaged in the fire have been able to return.

"Our main focus is on those who are going to be displaced between 30 and 90 days,"Hicks said.

"These are going to be a lot of units on the first and second floors."

Hicks said supporting these families will continue to be a community-wide effort.

"Pueblo is a great community that supports each other and they’ve already shown that in addressing this. The community will be with them for the long haul as well, Hicks said.

No donations are being requested at this time. If you have questions, or would like to help, contact United Way of Pueblo County at 225-8580 or Catholic Charities at 544-4233.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.