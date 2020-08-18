Fifty three years ago, Henry Reyes was instrumental in establishing, as part of the Colorado State Fair, a day to celebrate the rich tapestry of Hispanic culture.

Today, his son Ivan Reyes is leading the charge to keep Fiesta Day alive and thriving in the face of a pandemic.

Although the Colorado State Fair has been re-imagined to focus on the accomplishments of 4-H and FFA youth, and will not be open to the general public, a similarly re-envisioned Fiesta Day will continue.

The Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee recently voted to host "El Día de Fiesta Reinventado" (Fiesta Day Reinvented) on Sept. 6.

The Sunday celebration will combine virtual elements with an in-person drive-thru parade that will allow motorists to experience a part of what made Fiesta Day the most well-attended single day of the Colorado State Fair’s run.

"In our culture and history, we have faced many obstacles that we had to rise and overcome," said Ivan Reyes. "After 53 years without interruption, we were not about to let COVID-19 defeat us.

"Viva Fiesta Day!"

Although this version of Fiesta Day will be scaled down, Fiesta Committee member Randi Addington said it is designed "to reach as many people as possible via livestreaming and other virtual platforms.

"The committee opted to include many of the traditional Fiesta Day events, including the Mariachi Mass, in collaboration with the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo, and a drive-thru parade at the fairgrounds."

Rather than bringing the entertainment and attractions that marked the Fiesta Day Parade to the streets of Bessemer, organizers are encouraging families to enjoy, from the comfort of their vehicles, those colorful and enriching features.

"This year’s ’reverse parade’ will include activities where the units are stationary and motorists drive through a pre-established route through the fairgrounds," Addington continued. "This will allow the entertainment, dancers, Fiesta Queen and court to have their own space, safely apart from each other."

Per tradition, Fiesta Day will kick off with an 11:30 a.m. Mariachi Mass livestreamed to Facebook from the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

"No in-person participation will be offered, but the public is encouraged to tune in online," Addington explained.

The reverse parade, to begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Southwest Motors Events Center, will feature entertainment by Serina Sonrisa with Up Town Jam, Mariachi Lobos, and Colorado State University Pueblo Ballet Folklorico.

"In the spirit of this year’s pageant theme "Mujeres Cambiando el Mundo" (Women Changing the World), the 2020 Fiesta Queen and Court will be front and center at the event," Addington explained. "They will encourage future Fiesta Queens by giving out mini tiaras to the little girls who come through the parade route."

In the first ever virtual Fiesta Queen scholarship pageant, 18-year-old Thornton resident Martha Esparza topped a field of 13 young women to claim the crown and $3,000 scholarship.

Rounding out the Fiesta Queen court are First Attendant Tressa Torres, 18, of Pueblo; Second Attendant Sofia Romero Campbell, 21, of Denver; and Third Attendant Marlene Garcia Araiza, 20, of Manzanola.

From Pueblo, 21-year-old Shaynee Cruz was selected Miss Congeniality.

There is no entrance fee to participate in the drive-thru parade, and Fiesta Day programs will be handed out to those taking part.

As it develops, additional Fiesta Day information will be released on the Fiesta Committee’s website (bit.ly/FiestaCommittee) and Facebook page (@FiestaCommitee.)

Those with questions can contact Ivan Reyes at 719-568-7079.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow