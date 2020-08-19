The mediation sessions regarding the dispute over the Christopher Columbus statue have come to an end without the two opposing sides reaching a resolution, according to Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Gradisar said he was disappointed that no agreement was reached between the group of people who wahnt to see the statue come down and the individuals in favor of keeping it right where it is, but said the sessions were worthwhile. There were three sessions held in total, the last of which occurred on Saturday

"It was beneficial just from the fact that they got together and talked and hopefully educated themselves about the other sides’ positions for a few days," Gradisar said on Wednesday. "I hope they’ll even continue the discussions informally among themselves and maybe there’s a way that some kind of proposal can be put together that would require the city to take some action, but at this point at least there’s nothing like that on the table."

The city entered into a contract with professional mediator Fred Galves, who sat down with six members of both those who want to see the Columbus statue taken down and those who support the statue to determine if a compromise can be reached between the entities.

For about two months now, demonstrations have taken place each Sunday where the statue sits in the Mesa Junction across from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library. Protesters have been calling for the removal of the statue, while the Italian community and those who support it insists it stay put.

Gradisar said he’s not sure the city goes anywhere from here with the issue.

"Obviously the status quo is the statue is there," he said.

Gradisar said the weekly demonstrations at the site of the statue have become much calmer, and there have been virtually no weapons present the past several weeks. The Pueblo City-County Libary District decided to close the Rawlings Library across the street from the statue because of concerns about people bringing guns to the demonstrations.

Councilman Mark Aliff said he wants to see City Council members take action on the issue.

"I think that the main thing that City Council can do is either vote on a resolution to keep the statue up or take it down or allow the public to vote on it and just put it to rest," Aliff said on Wednesday. "One way or another, either the community supports it as far as the statue staying up or they support taking it down. And if we don’t want to do that I think at the least City Council should pass a resolution one way or another."

Gradisar said, though, that he doesn’t believe either measure would be effective.

"They could pass a resolution if they wanted to. Whether that would resolve things I think is open for debate. Probably City Council passing a resolution is not going to changes the protesters’ minds," Gradisar said.

And Gradisar said he wouldn’t be in favor of putting the issue up to a vote.

"I don’t think that’s necessary or advisable at this point," he said. "I just don’t think this is the kind of thing people ought to vote on in terms of whether a statue ought to be there or not."

Aliff said that going forward it’s important that the library and businesses in the Mesa Junction are able to function on Sundays and not be closed indefinitely on that day every week because of the demonstrations, which he too said have been much tamer in recent weeks.

"I think it’s time we open Abriendo up, we open the crosswalks up," Aliff said. "If people want to protest it’s certainly within their right to protest on the sidewalks as long as they keep the right-of-ways clear.

"There are so many families that depend on the library, and especially with schools going back it’s important we get that library open. Hopefully the protesters know that because they’re members of this community, too, and they should know how important that is to us."

