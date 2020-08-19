A resident of Venturi Drive in Pueblo West told a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy that both a "Trump" flag and the 10-foot pole on which it was posted disappeared from his home sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The monetary value of the flag ($30) was not the victim’s concern. Rather, he told the deputy that four other "Trump" flags flown on his block had similarly disappeared, and that’s the reason he filed a report.

The deputy told the victim that little could be done to recover the flag, but if desired, a property watch on his home could be established.

"I’m more worried about the other flags in the neighborhood," the victim told the deputy.

Theft from auto

A $200 gas mask, a $500 Half Face fixed-blade knife and a $200 set of Galaxy headphones were reported stolen from a locked vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Dillon Drive Wednesday.

Firearm theft/menacing

On Tuesday, a Pueblo Police Department officer learned that a handgun had been stolen from a piece of luggage at a motel in the 4700 block of North Freeway.

The theft was discovered after the 73-year-old victim was menaced by a man who pointed a firearm at him.

By phone, an officer spoke with the victim, who said he placed his luggage inside the room he rented. As the room smelled of smoke, the man and his wife went to the lobby to rent another room.

When the victim arrived back at the room, the door was open, and a man and woman were standing outside of it, luggage at their feet.

The man was holding what appeared to be a Glock 9 mm handgun, which he pointed at the victim as he approached the couple.

"That’s my room," the victim told the man, who said the room was in fact his.

As the two men began to talk, the gun-wielder stopped pointing the firearm. He then left the motel area in a vehicle with no plates.

As the victim and his wife gathered their luggage in anticipation of leaving town, he noticed that he was missing a .25-caliber silver semi-auto handgun, valued at $300.

A motel clerk told police she accidentally gave "two different parties keys to the same room," but was unaware that a menacing incident had taken place.

Criminal mischief

A Catholic Diocese of Pueblo property in the 200 block of Michigan Street fell victim to a vandal(s) Tuesday, with $3,000 in damage caused to windows and doors.

While parked in the 100 block of Riverwalk Place Tuesday, a 2016 Chevy Malibu sustained $1,200 in unspecified damage.

Burglary

More than $4,400 in damage was caused to the Magpie Early Childhood Development Center, in the 3100 block of North Elizabeth Street, during a burglary reported Sunday.

The burglar(s) stole a drill and air nail gun with a combined value of $200.

Arrests

Safe Streets fugitive Johanna Russel, 32, wanted on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, has been arrested.

Jacob A. Mersch, 34, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-bodily injury (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Ashley M. Franco, 27, of the 2600 block of Pine Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Adonijah J. Vigil, 38, of the 2600 block of Pine Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Bruce U. Harris, 65, of Colorado City, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for sexual assault-position of trust.

Larry L. Gunter, 38, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for theft-$100,000 to $1 million.

Bradley J. Burton, 20, of Colorado City, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

David M. Phaneuf, 43, of Walsh, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Robert K. Campbell, 28, of the 2600 block of Sherwood Lane, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

Joseph S. Piro, 38, of the 1600 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.

