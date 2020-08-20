Plenty of returners give Cyclones state aspirations

The Pueblo West High School girl’s cross-country team qualified as a team for the Class 4A State Cross-Country Championships a year a go.

With returning qualifiers Aspen Fulbright, Shayana Holcomb, Ginger Hartman, Jordan Moran and Jordan Lucero, coach Bobby Tillman expects much of the same this fall.

"This season we are really expecting a lot from the girls," Tillman said. "They made it to state as a team last year, and we are looking to make a move into being one of the top teams in the state.

"That is going to take a lot of work, but we believe (the girls) are capable of it and excited to be part of that journey."

Joining the returning qualifiers will be Amelia Mamolejo. She will look to round out the core group of runners who boast a wealth of experience.

That experience, Tillman said, will be one of the keys to success for the Cyclones runners this season.

Those experienced runners will set the tone for the program.

"We are returning five out of our top seven girls from last year and we will be relying heavily on them for leadership," Tillman said. "They need to be the example of what being a cross-country athlete at Pueblo West High School is. That includes being a great student, how to executive workouts and how to prioritize recovery -- while having a ton of fun doing it."

Last season, Pueblo West was mere points shy of winning big meets as a team.

Tillman said the girl’s experience may prove to be the difference in overcoming those points, helping push the Cyclones to winning meets.

"Hopefully we learned how important everyone on the team is and that every position matters," Tillman said. "Our fourth or fifth runner will have a much greater impact on our success as a team than our top runner will."

Tillman also said that while the veterans on the team are the Cyclones’ strength, its weakness will be the split time between the first and fifth runners.

If the Cyclones can sure up that split the team will be successful, Tillman said.

"Our biggest challenge is fixing that weakness," Tillman said. "Cross-country is not the sport for instant gratification. To make growth it takes a lot of hard work over a long period of time and it can be tough to stay focused for that long."

On the boys side last year, Pueblo West was a little green.

Not many of the squad’s runners had much varsity experience.

Tillman said that was an issue during the 2019 campaign despite the Cyclones winning the boys City title for the fifth consecutive year.

"Last season, we had some runners that had to step up into varsity positions that maybe weren’t quite ready for that role," he said.

But now, a year later, the story has changed.

Led by Trevor Salamon, the Cyclones will be a much more experienced and disciplined team this year.

Salamon, Tillman said, is leading by example and showing the other runners what it takes to get the job done.

"One of our team’s biggest strengths will probably be the leadership that Trevor Salamon is displaying," Tillman said. "He shows up day-after-day and is an example of how to work hard."

Isaac Eide has also emerged as a leader for the Pueblo West cross-country team.

Both Eide and Salamon have shown up to every summer practice.

"Those two specifically have been leading by example," Tillman said. "They show everyone around them what hard work and dedication looks like."

In addition to inexperience, the injury bug caught the Cyclones last year.

While still competitive in the South-Central League, Pueblo West failed to qualify a single runner to state.

Tillman said prioritizing recovery time, in combination with harder work, will be the key to reaching state.

"For some, my goal is to prioritize their recovery and understand that they don’t need to run hard all the time," Tillman said. "For others, it is to understand that it takes more than showing up to get faster. You have to put in the work and become comfortable at being uncomfortable."

While Salamon and Eide both look to be the team’s top runners, Evan McCulloch, Ryan Dehn, Lorenzo Wade and Donovan Elston will look to step up as well.

Tillman stated that their improvement will be pivotal to the team’s success.

"My biggest goal for the season is for all our runners to become more confident in themselves and their abilities," TIllman said. "I want them to understand how impactful each runner is on the success of the team and how all of their choices -- from how much sleep they get to getting in those solo workouts -- matters."

