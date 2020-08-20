Rock Monster sightings have been reported in Pueblo West but he’s not as intimidating as the name may suggest.

Alvin Prouty started painting smooth river rocks three years ago as a way to bond with his children. Little did he know the hobby would turn out to be a therapeutic way for him to earn an income and overcome his anger issues after being run over by a drunk driver forced him to go on disability.

It all started when the homeless Prouty found a painted rock and showed it to his children when he went to visit them. The kids were so enamored with the rock that, "We started looking for rocks and did not have much luck so I started painting rocks for them to find," Prouty recalled.

"They looked like a kid painted them -- I had no artistic skills," he admitted with a laugh.

When his oldest son found the first rock he painted, "He said, ‘Oh, look I found one. The rock monster left it for me,’ so that is what I decided to call my business," Prouty said.

RockMonster Family Creations was born.

"I kept painting and I improved. I had anger issues from being run over by a drunk driver and going on disability.

"Painting was like therapy for me. I was getting better," Prouty explained.

People urged Prouty to try to sell his rocks. So when he was living in Pueblo he set up near Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 21, 2018.

"I sold the first rock within five minutes. It has been like ’wow, I don’t have to worry about struggling and being homeless I can provide for my family,’" he said.

Now, almost two years later, he has sold about 17,000 rocks and hopes to reach the 20,000 mark by Nov. 21 this year.

"I am a one man assembly line. Everyone loves the Colorado flag rocks and probably the second most popular are the ladybugs," he said.

Themes range from sports logos like the Green Bay Packers and University of Colorado Buffaloes to cute bumblebees and whimsical dragonflies. He paints rock monsters and even did an M&M candy with a bite out of its head.

Prouty moved to Pueblo West in February after a January divorce. He usually sets up his rock shop at Safeway just off Purcell; or at Jara Elements on South McCulloch.

"I still don’t have a car. I pull the rocks in a wagon from my house to Safeway -- its about a mile and a half," he said.

"Some people yell out cuss words at me or say I am lazy and I should get a job. Pulling a wagon full of rocks for one and a half miles, that’s not something a lazy person would do," he said.

"I just laugh at them. All they have to do is stop and ask if they want to know my story."

On the "I Live in Pueblo West" Facebook page a recent post from Prouty garnered 185 comments, so the popularity of his rocks is not fading.

And Prouty doesn’t just paint rocks. He paints on canvases too.

"I have some cool canvases that people love. Once I get a car, I can get those out to sell too," he said.

