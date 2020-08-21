A COVID-19-related extended alcohol restriction, a resolved outbreak and updated case numbers were among the information released Friday afternoon by Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment officials.

The health department announcement noted:

– Gov. Jared Polis extended and amended the executive order prohibiting alcohol sales for on-premises consumption. The current order, which was set to expire Friday night, prohibited the sale of alcohol on premises after 10 p.m.

The extended order, which goes into effect Saturday, allows for the sale of on-premises consumption to end at 11 p.m. The amended order will expire Sept. 20.

– The outbreak that occurred at Pueblo Regional Building has been resolved.The Pueblo health department deems an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period.

The outbreak at Pueblo Regional was declared July 11. An outbreak is deemed to be resolved after 28 days have passed with no new illness reported. Pueblo County has had 15 reported pandemic outbreaks with seven resolved.

– There have been 39 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since Monday. The eldest and youngest among them, respectively, are a 5-year-old female and a 69-year-old male.

Pueblo County has a total of 799 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents as of Friday. The total number of people testing, 14,797 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

