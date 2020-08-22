These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

1. "Axiom’s End" - Lindsay Ellis*

2. "The Night Swim" - Megan Goldin*

3. "Trouble the Saints" - Alaya Dawn Johnson*

4. "Harrow the Ninth" - Tamsyn Muir*

5. "Royal" - Danielle Steel*

6. "South of the Buttonwood Tree" - Heather Webber*

Non-Fiction

1. "Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism" -

Anne Applebaum*

2. "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White

Nationalist Agenda" - Jean Guerrero*

3. "Show Them You’re Good: A Portrait of the Boys in the City of Angels

the Year Before College" - Jeff Hobbs*

4. "To the Lake: A Balkan Journey of War and Peace" - Kapka

Kassabova*

5. "Chasing The Light: Writing, Directing, and Surviving Platoon,

Midnight Express, Scarface, Salvador, and the Movie Game" - Oliver

Stone*

6. "Ellis Island: A People’s History" - Malgorzata Szejnert*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.