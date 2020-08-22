By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- Two years ago, a former Pueblo County jail detainee alleged he nearly died and became permanently disabled because jail health care workers and officers delayed providing medical care he needed.

Now, the company that provided health care to inmates has agreed with him to settle his lawsuit against the company and the county.

Jeremy Laintz's lawsuit asserted that his medical bills totaled more than $2 million due to delayed treatment in 2016.

His 2018 lawsuit contended he "had a treatable infection, but health care workers openly treated his life-threatening symptoms as fake while he grew increasingly sick and near death."

The lawsuit asserted that jail deputies finally overrode the medical team and sent him to a Pueblo hospital from where he was airlifted to a Denver hospital, where he was in a critical care unit for more than a month.

His court documents state that he lost significant portions of his lung, and portions of six toes, among other consequences.

He sought an unspecified amount of money from the defendants

The medical team worked for Correctional Health Partners, a corporation that contracts with jails and prisons to provide medical care.

The Pueblo Chieftain obtained a copy of a "Settlement Agreement that states CHP agreed to settle Laintz's lawsuit on behalf of the company and on behalf of the county.

Laintz recently dropped from the lawsuit several jail officers, who had been the county defendants:

County Attorney Cynthia Mitchell provided a copy of the settlement at the newspaper's request. She said the county's only comment was that county was no longer a defendant due to Laintz dismissing his claims against the sheriff's officers.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, including whether the company is paying Laintz.

The Chieftain did not receive a response for a comment from Correctional Health Partners

In a court filing last year, CHP denied that its staff ignored Laintz or failed to appropriately address and treat his medical needs. "The evidence establishes that (he) refused treatment from CHP medical staff."

As typical in settlements of lawsuits, the company did not admit any wrongdoing or liability by agreeing to settle the lawsuit.

rebden1@aol.com