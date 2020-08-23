Although the 2020 Colorado State Fair won’t be accessible to the general public this year, you can virtually take part in a first-time event and a longtime tradition.

Fair officials are inviting area youth to participate in a sure-to-be exciting State Fair Day Camp.

Through the fair’s website, the first-ever virtual event will be held on four afternoons, from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, beginning at 3:30 p.m. each day.

"The program is designed for students in grades 3 through 5, and younger children are welcome to participate with older family members," said a fair spokesperson. "The content-rich, fair-themed programming will feature animals and visits from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, fun activities from entertainers with Circus Imagination, youth ag education with Colorado State University students and the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture, fair food demonstrations with chef Jason Morse, and much more."

The no-cost virtual camp will be livestreamed at coloradostatefair.com, with the sessions recorded for future viewing on the website.

"After completing the sessions, campers will have the opportunity to apply to become a Junior Colorado State Fair Ambassador at the 2021 State Fair," the spokesperson continued. "Selected Junior Ambassadors will receive a ’care package’ with credentials, a pass to the 2021 Colorado State Fair, ambassador certificate, and other treats."

Register for the 2020 State Fair Day Camp by typing bit.ly/3aSGDmz into your web browser. Only a name and email address is required to participate.

For more details, visit coloradostatefair.com or call 404-2049.

Traditionally, St. Mary-Corwin Health Foundation's Cowboys Kickin’ Cancer event has taken place during the fair in conjunction with a night of rodeo.

A benefit for the Dorcy Cancer Center’s Patient Needs Fund, this year’s event will, in the name of ensuring public safety, be a virtual affair, starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The online event, presented by platinum sponsor Black Hills Energy, will include an online auction, with items available for viewing and bidding for those who register.

There also will be an online "Paddle Raise for Patients," with matching funds involved.

Funds raised from Cowboys Kickin’ Cancer assist patients who need financial support for basic living needs while going through cancer treatment at Dorcy Cancer Center.

Registration is required, but the event is free. Visit smcfnd.org and click on "Upcoming Events," then "Register Today." At the top of the page, click "Registration Page" and complete the registration process.

A confirmation email will be sent with details on how to log in the day of the event. A second email will include instructions on the bidding process.

"Everyone at the foundation is grateful for the continued support of donors and community members who helped make this virtual event possible," said Brett Riggs, a spokesman for St. Mary-Corwin.

For more information, contact St. Mary-Corwin Health Foundation Manager Linda Russell at 557-5247.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.