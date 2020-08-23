FLORENCE — The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center is gearing up for its annual "Tour de Coal Towns" bicycle ride and fun run slated for Sept. 12, starting at the museum, 100 E. Front St.

The tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a police escort out of Florence. Riders and runners will then travel to stops in Coal Creek, Rockvale and Williamsburg to see historic buildings such as Rockvale’s 1891 St. Patrick’s Church and the 1863 homestead cabin of Col. William May.

Along the way, there will be a poker run with cards and historic information will be shared at each stop. This year, the museum staff promise a "special surprise for all participants," said Marty Lamm, museum volunteer.

The tour will end at Pioneer Park in Florence for a lunch sponsored by LaFarge/Holcim. The participant with the best poker hand will win a cash prize which will be presented during the lunch.

To register go to http://florencepioneermuseum.org or forms can be picked up at the Pour House and Loralie Antiques in Florence or Red Canon Bikes in Canon City. Cost is $15 for adults, or $5 for children 11 and younger.

Those who register by Thursday will receive a T-shirt on the day of the tour. Late registration will be accepted between 8 and 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the museum.

Museum staff also plan to step up during the traditional Pioneer Days weekend, Sept. 15-19 to host several activities and extended museum hours. The museum will host a classic car show with the Florence Road Angels as well as a sidewalk sale to help raise funds for electricity. During the weekend, admission to the museum will be free, however donations are accepted.

Those who stop at the museum during the September events can see where a new mural, "The Miners of Cedar Canyon Coal Mine" will be painted by local arist Sandy Dale in the museum’s Industrial Garden. The mural will be 8-by-24-feet and will feature Dale’s depiction of a 1935 photo of the miners with thier trusty mine mule "Monk".

Lamm said about half of the $1,200 project already has been covered by donations. Those who wish to donate can send a check to the museum at P.O. Box 131, Florence CO 81226.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.