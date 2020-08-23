Pueblo School District 70 has been notified that an individual at North Mesa Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

While remote/online learning for students will begin as scheduled Monday, with staff working remotely, North Mesa Elementary will be closed for deep cleaning as the investigation continues.

Parents and staff were notified of the school closure by phone and email Sunday afternoon.

"We anticipate the school will reopen Tuesday as the district’s Covid Response Team concludes its exposure investigation," said Todd Seip, D70’s public information officer.

Further updates will be posted to district70.org.

District-wide, D70 begins both remote instruction and drive-thru school meal distribution Monday. The online learning is slated to continue for at least four weeks.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.