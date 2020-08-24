New job and shopping opportunities are in the works for Pueblo West residents as two Dollar General stores prepare to open here soon.

The new stores will be located at 1607 W. Industry Drive and 912 E. Gold Drive.

"We are tentatively set for our new store on West Industry Drive to open within the coming weeks, but the ability to do so on that timeline may be subject to final store preparations," said Angela Petkovic, public relations representative for the Dollar General Corporation. "At this time, a store opening for our East Gold Drive location is slated for early 2021, but construction progress may alter this date."

The stores will each employ approximately 6 to 10 workers, depending on the needs of the store. The stores will offer competitive wages and benefits as well as training and development, Petkovic said.

So why was Pueblo West selected for two new stores? One reason is to offer both convenience and affordable prices compared to other retail options in the area, she explained.

"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, so meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations," Petkovic said. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet price, value and selection needs."

Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. Petkovic said Dollar General also works to give back to the communities it serves.

The corporation, "Is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.

Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million people take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Anyone interested in applying to work at a Dollar General storecan do so at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.