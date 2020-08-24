Four local students have been awarded scholarships at a time when the economic downturn could make it impossible for some to attend college.

The students are getting a boost with educational costs thanks to the Farmer’s Marketeers, a group of Colorado Master Gardener volunteers who raise funds at Pueblo West’s weekly Saturday farmer’s market at Civic Center Park.

The marketeers have awarded a total of four $1,250 scholarships for a total of $5,000. Recipients include Grace Corcoran, a 2020 graduate of Pueblo West High school who will be attending Colorado State University-Fort Collins to study biomedical sciences; Jordan Cruz, a second year recipient who is majoring in environmental studies at Gonzaga University; Caitlin Johnson a 2020 graduate of East High School who plans to study elementary education at the University of Colorado-Boulder; and Logan Wills, a 2020 graduate of Pueblo County High School who will attend Pueblo Community College to study social work.

"Most are familiar with the Pueblo West Community Marketplace where we promote local produce, products and share research based information on horticultural practices. What some may not know is that the Farmers' Marketeers do this every summer to raise money for our scholarship fund," said Michelle Whitaker, group president.

"We are able to do this through the vendor fees we collect as well as the sales of plants and fresh herbs that we grow," she said.

Other miscellaneous donations the group receives also go toward the scholarships.

This year the farmer’s market got off to a late start due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

"COVID-19 restrictions kept the market from opening in June as expected," Whitaker explained. "It kicked off at Civic Center Park on July 4 after we worked closely with the Pueblo County Health Department and the Colorado Farmers Market Association to ensure all safety requirements are met.

Whitaker said the market runs from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday. She urges residents to visit the market, show support and help raise funds for next year’s scholarships.

"And don't forget to get your peaches," she said.

Students who may wish to apply for scholarships have to be involved in 4-H or Future Farmers of America for at least two years, be currently enrolled or a have letter of acceptance for college, plus provide transcripts and three reference letters. The group considers grade point average, leadership positions, current activities, honors and volunteer participation.

"Once applications are reviewed, applicants move on to an interview. This year the interviews were held via Zoom and typically we present the checks at the Pueblo County Fair but could not due to COVID-19 restrictions," Whitaker explained.

Whitaker instead mailed off the checks.

