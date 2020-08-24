Colorado Thespians, an association that promotes and strengthens theatre arts in education through theatrical experiences, has selected Roxanne Pignanelli as its 2020 Administrator of the Year.

Pignanelli was instrumental in the founding of the Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School. Although she is now serving as the district’s government and community affairs coordinator, Pignanelli remains active with the academy as a consultant and producer.

"I was nominated by colleagues for this award, which obviously is a real honor," Pignanelli said. "For me, the most critical way that the arts can stay alive in public education is for committed administrators and boards to insist that the arts are preserved and remain robust.

"When I was asked to create the Academy, it was imperative to me that each and every day the teachers were supported 100% and given creative freedom to grow not only the programs but as artist themselves."

Pignanelli will be recognized by the Denver-based association through its website and and the Educational Theatre Association National Virtual Conference, slated for Sept. 10-12. A member of the Colorado Thespians board will prepare and post a video honoring Pignanelli and her achievements.

"Though we are saddened that we cannot honor you in person this year, we are planning on honoring you at one of our future conferences," wrote association directors in a letter to Pignanelli.

