Two Pueblo West schools will be offering daily Grab n’ Go meals during the first four weeks of remote learning.

Breakfast and lunch meal bundles will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Liberty Point International, 484 S. Maher Drive, and Desert Sage Elementary, 935 S Palomar Dr.

"On Thursdays, we will also hand out an additional breakfast and lunch for Friday. Meals will be charged to student accounts, so parents are encouraged to fill out a free/reduced meal application online if they qualify," said Todd Seip, district public information director.

All meals will be packaged cold and can be heated at home for convenience. Menus can be located at https://district70.nutrislice.com/menu/menus-eula.

