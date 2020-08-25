Stephanie Aker received the worst phone call a parent can get on Feb. 7, 2017.

"The person on the other end of the phone told me that my daughter was gone ... They said she went to bed and never woke up," Aker said fighting tears.

Her daughter, Sydnee Lanay Cardinal, was only 24 years old.

Aker, an emergency and psychiatric nurse, like thousands of other parents across the country, lost her daughter to a drug overdose.

"It hurts in many, many ways. But one of the biggest hurts is that life just goes on without her and I don’t want her to be forgotten. I don’t want everyone to just forget her," Aker said moments after the Pueblo County commissioners signed a proclamation Tuesday designating Aug. 31 as "International Overdose Awareness Day."

"This overdose awareness day gives some space to remember everyone that we love and care for so much. It helps people to remember their names."

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter encouraged commissioners Garrison Ortiz, Terry Hart and Chris Wiseman to continue efforts to eradicate what he called an epidemic in Pueblo County.

Cotter said the county has a "serious problem" with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment saying the county has a rate of 36.7 drug overdose deaths for each 100,000 residents in 2019.

The state average is 19, Cotter said.

"We almost double most category 1 counties in the state of Colorado per capita rate for fatal overdoses. It’s a serious problem in Pueblo and we need to deal with it," Cotter said.

Aker said the day also will help quell the stigma associated with overdose deaths.

"I think families are reluctant to share their stories because of the stigma associated with it," she said.

Christine Zeitvogel, project manager of the Pueblo Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program also known as LEAD, said most people don’t know what others may be going through.

"It’s so easy to just pass judgment and it really is a problem that we can all take an active role in ... I hope that we can continue to work as a full community to address all of the traumas that are leading people to substance abuse and to continue to break down the stigma associated with substance abuse," Zeitvogel said.

Cotter, who lost a grandson to an overdose, said fatal overdoses touch everyone in Pueblo County today.

"It’s sad, but true, but there is no one left out. We visit in our capacity everything from the lowest socioeconomic conditions you can even dream of to the finest neighborhoods in the community and everything in between," Cotter said.

"It touches all of us every day ... I lost a grandson to a fatal illicit drug overdose. As the coroner, I’m the gatekeeper. I’m the numbers guy. That shouldn’t happen to me, but it did. Don’t hide your heads in the sand. It’s a real problem."

Todd Smith, a case manager with LEAD, said awareness is the key.

"A lot of people say, ’I don’t want it in my front yard. I don’t want it in my backyard.’ This is in our house. This is in our homes," Smith said.

"These are people who are close to us – family members, friends, other people who are out in the community – people who are struggling with such a horrible affliction," Smith said.

Smith said LEAD has been working hard in trying to help people address underlying issues that are leading them to continue to use drugs.

"It happens at any age," he said.

He said until the community is willing to accept that fatal overdoses are a problem, it is just going to get worse.

"This is something that hits home for me. I’ve had probably about a dozen or so people in my life who have been lost to substance abuse disorder, whether it’s an overdose or if it’s something related to a suicide because of drug use," Smith said.

"It’s great to see that there is a lot of support in Pueblo County."

Aker said it is important to have leaders such as the commissioners who recognize the seriousness of the problem.

"This empowers families to speak out, too. Who knows who we are going to touch with our story," Aker said.

"Them reading that proclamation honors her."

"She was so strong. She was quite the handful and she always fought for the underdog. And she was gorgeous," Aker said remembering her daughter.

Aker said overdoses are a combination of illicit drugs and prescription drugs as well as marijuana and alcohol.

"They are deadly combinations and our kids have access to all these things. These kids can’t understand that they just might not wake up one day. And that’s what happened with my daughter. She didn’t wake up one day," Akers said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.