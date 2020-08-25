After praising the economic boon it has been for the city of Pueblo, City Council on Monday voted unanimously on an ordinance that will let voters decide whether they support extending the city’s half-cent sales tax for primary job creation in this November’s general election.

If voters approve the question, the sales and use tax rate used by the city and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation for primary job creation would be extended for five more years.

The half-cent sales and use tax is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. Approval of the ballot question would extend the tax from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.

Due to the state constitutional amendment that limits spending -- the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights -- any extension of an existing tax must be approved by voters, according to the city.

The city projects that the tax will generate approximately $9.8 million in 2022 and each of the following years, which is subject to fluctuation in sales and use tax revenue collected during those years.

The half-cent sales tax fund used for bringing primary job creating capital improvement projects to Pueblo is voted on every five years by city residents, with the last five-year extension having been approved in 2015. It was initially passed by voters in 1984 and has been OK’d every five years since.

Councilman Mark Aliff on Monday said nothing has been more important to the economic development of Pueblo than the half-cent sales tax.

As a recent example, Aliff said the news about EVRAZ building its large long rail mill facility in Pueblo may have never happened had there not been half-cent sales tax money.

Councilman Bob Schilling said it was also helpful to have the funds from the tax available to help out Pueblo small businesses this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council in April unanimously approved an emergency ordinance establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund within the sales and use tax capital improvement projects fund, and also unanimously OK’d a separate resolution to transfer $5 million from the half-cent sales tax fund to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to provide to help small businesses stay afloat.

