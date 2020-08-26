BIRTHS
(All at Parkview Medical Center)
Garbiso: Born to Nicole Romero and Daniel Garbiso, Pueblo, Aug. 17, 2020, a son.
Minogue: Born to Carrie and Jeremiah Minogue, Pueblo West, Aug. 19, 2020, a son.
Moores: Born to Cassandra and Rory Moores, Pueblo West, Aug. 20, 2020, a son.
Padilla: Born to Darian Lowe and Christopher Padilla, Pueblo, Aug. 19, 2020, a daughter.
Rivera: Born to Aliah Rivera, Pueblo, Aug. 18, 2020, a daughter.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
May 22
Vigil: Corrine Stella Vigil Tafoya, 88, Davis.
Aug. 22
O’Leary: Margaret (Margie) J. Cornella O’Leary, 82. Imperial.
Aug. 23
Hughes: William "Todd" Hughes, 51. Imperial.
Aug. 24
Pearl: Willard Thomas Pearl, 86. Imperial.
Nelson: Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Nelson, 94. Montgomery & Steward.