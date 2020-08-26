CANON CITY— A judge on Tuesday agreed to reduce bail for a suspect who has been charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 28 shooting death of a 39-year-old Canon City man.

Luciano Casmir Pogorzelski, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of Richard Fay. He has been held on a $500,000 bail since last October when he was extradited to Colorado from Gastonia, N.C., where he was arrested Oct. 5 while in the neighborhood of his family.

Defense Attorney Tracey Eubanks pushed for a $150,000 bail based on Pogorzelski’s lack of criminal history, his pledge to remain in neighboring El Paso County pending the outcome of the case and the fact that his right to a speedy trial has been delayed by coronavirus concerns.

"The $500,000 bail is not feasible for the family. They would be able to make up to $150,000 and would assure he comes to court.

"As the court knows his father has ties to the judicial system and would assure his son would be at every court date," Eubanks argued.

Eubanks was referring to Pogorzelski’s step-father who is Gaston County District Court Judge Craig Collins.

"The very people who put forth that they would get him back here (to court) are the very same people he talked to right after this incident happened and then he shut off the phone and switched numbers. He then did in fact then flee to Gastonia," argued Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig.

"If the court deems it is appropriate to reduce bail $250,000 is the amount the people believe would be acceptable and consistent with other people in this jurisdiction in a similar situation," McCuaig said.

Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama granted the bail reduction to $250,000 and asked Eubanks if she anticipated her client would make that bail. She said she does not expect he will make that bail.

If Pogorzelski does make bail, he is required to remain in El Paso County, cannot leave the state, must forfeit his passport and submit to electronic home monitoring, Lama said.

Pogorzelski will return to court Oct. 12 for a pretrail motions hearing. Trial is set to start Nov. 30.

McCuaig did indicate he is seeking more criminal reports for possible use in the case after he "got a call from a prosecutor from another state who indicated there is an uncharged incident that we should look into."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Canon City Police, Fay was shot through the left arm and the bullet went into his chest near the left armpit.

A 9mm Luger shell casing was recovered from the scene in the 600 block of Spruce Court where Fay lived and had been allowing Pogorzelski and a girlfriend to stay. Pogorzelski was not arrested until Oct. 5 when he was located by law enforcement in Gastonia.

