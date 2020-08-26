Colby Roberts never picked up a golf club prior to his freshman year.

Roberts’ family had just moved to Pueblo West from Wisconsin and Roberts found Swallows Charter Academy.

"I was like, ’golf would be a fun sport to play,’" he said. "So I just picked it up and honestly I’m glad I did because it’s one of my favorite sports, for sure."

Roberts was the leading scorer for SCA’s basketball team as a junior last year. But in less than four years, he’s become Swallows’ No. 2 golfer behind two-time state qualifier Keaton Murphy.

The senior has picked up the game quickly, going from a newbie to a player who has shot in the low 80s multiple times.

He’s spent plenty of time learning the game and honing his craft since first joining SCA’s boys golf program.

"It was definitely a lot of work over the past few summers," he said. "I put more time into this past summer. I was out golfing at least three times a week whether it was on the putting greens, working on my long game or just playing with teammates."

Roberts has found early success thus far in 2020.

He finished second at the Fowler Invitational, finishing four strokes behind Murphy and shooting an 80.

He posted an 83 at the Alamosa Invitational and finished fourth. And at the Canon City Invitational last Thursday, Roberts finished in a tie for 12th after shooting 84.

His consistent play, he said, is the result of a stronger mental approach to the game.

"I think a big part of golf is a mental game and I’ve never really had a good mental game," Roberts said. "But I really think I’ve tried to take more time and visualize each shot more and kind of take a more mature approach to the game."

To stay consistent, Roberts said he’ll continue to approach his game one shot at a time.

He also plans on not getting ahead of himself, or let his early success go to his head.

"I just have to stay humble," he said. "I just try to not worry about the 18 holes and take it one shot at a time."

His time on the basketball court translates to the links, too.

Roberts said basketball has helped his mental game improve. While the two sports are vastly different, he said he does use mental tools in basketball while golfing.

"I think building my mental game up with basketball year after year definitely helps a lot with golf," he said. "It definitely strengthens my mental game. Golf is more mentally challenging than basketball. But it helps me stay mentally sharp."

Roberts, who has been home schooled his entire life, has enrolled in the Early College program at Pueblo Community College and will begin working towards his degree as a senior.

His goal for his senior golf season: reach the state tournament.

"Making state … that experience is really all I want," Roberts said. "I really do think I can achieve (that goal) if my mind is sharp on regional day and I have a good mental game."

