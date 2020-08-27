With noticeable curiosity, Eric Griego and Sadie Kovtynovich, both in purple scrubs and face masks, followed Tim Watkins into the elevator.

"What we are going to do today is give you an overview of all the systems within the hospital, starting with electrical," explained Watkins, a stationary engineer at Parkview Medical Center. "It doesn’t matter whether we are doing the boilers or the chillers, all those systems that run the hospital have to have that electricity, controls and everything like that."

A hospital’s heart and soul may be its people, but the backbone are the systems — electrical, med gases, HVAC, emergency generators and so forth — that keep it operational.

A fact Griego and Kovtynovich will become well-acquainted with over the next few months while they shadow Watkins and other hospital maintenance and operational professionals.

Students at Pueblo County High School’s upstart Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction, Griego and Kovtynovich are among 33 seniors taking part in the successful and award-winning School to Employment Program (STEP.)

From its introduction in 2002, the partnership between Pueblo County School District 70 and Parkview has given more than 300 high-achieving students from Pueblo County, Pueblo West and Rye high schools an inside look at the professions that keep a hospital up and running and its patients well-cared-for.

From a pool of 66 hopefuls, half were selected through a highly competitive application process: the largest participant pool in STEP’s nearly two-decade run.

New this year are rotations in sterile processing and plant operations/maintenance, which complement traditional rotations in nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, radiology and other medical-related arenas.

With an interest in construction and the electrical trade, Griego believes STEP will offer insight into a potential career path.

"A lot of people, including my teachers, have told me this experience would be great," Griego said.

And should Griego find his niche within Parkview’s internal infrastructure, he will find the door to a career wide open.

"We need good people in the trades," Watkins said. "We don’t get enough young people coming up and into the trades, so the fact the high schools are participating in this program is a fantastic thing."

Other STEP participants, like Terry Fikan, are actively eyeing a career in the medical profession.

"My mom was a nurse when I was very young, and it always seemed very interesting," said Fikan, a senior at Rye. "And I’ve always liked studying neurological stuff: anytime I see a news article with anything neurological, I just get giddy inside."

Pueblo West senior Lacee Pfeifer, who like Fikan will shadow medical staff, has not yet decided whether health care is for her.

"All I’ve ever known is that I want to help people," Pfeifer said. "So I don’t know if that will end up being in the medical field or in a non-profit, which I’ve always wanted to start."

Regardless of Pfeifer’s ultimate decision, Kourtney Ames, a registered nurse, will do her best to provide an in-depth look into the field.

"Our goal is to give them a good feel for what nurses do every day, to see if that is something they want to pursue," Ames said.

In addition to the opportunity to earn college credits, STEP affords its participants an internship with Parkview in the spring semester and, once the educational journey is complete, an interview for a position at the hospital.

Since its launch, STEP has seen 70% of its graduates enter the medical field, with more than half of that number joining the Parkview team, according to Stacy Cristelli, Parkview’s community relations program coordinator.

A member of the inaugural STEP class, Ronda Orndoff recently earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Colorado State University Pueblo and is a nurse practitioner with Parkview’s internal medicine clinic.

"I always wanted to be in healthcare, so what the STEP program did was solidify my decision to move forward on that path before entering college," said Orndoff. "It gave me a better understanding of the depth of nursing: depth that has now allowed me to become a provider in the community, caring for my own patients.

"One thing that I always look back upon, when thinking about the STEP program, is the experiences I had then that I actually never had the opportunity to experience at any other time throughout my career. I admire the individuals that took the time to show me their world. I am forever grateful to those individuals, some of whom I still work with today."

In 2019, STEP earned an Excellence in Education Innovation Award from Colorado Succeeds, KUSA-TV, and mindSpark Learning for its work in preparing students for the workforce of the future.

In 2019, STEP earned an Excellence in Education Innovation Award from Colorado Succeeds, KUSA-TV, and mindSpark Learning for its work in preparing students for the workforce of the future.