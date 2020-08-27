The return of major sports, not surprisingly, resulted in a significant boost in Colorado sports betting revenue in July.

In its report for July, the Colorado Division of Gaming noted a 55% increase month over month in sports betting revenue.

The total amount of money wagered in Colorado in July was approximately $59.2 million, up from around $38.2 million in June, according to the report.

Mobile betting made up 99% of the total amount of money wagered in July.

Net sports betting revenue saw an increase as well with about $2.4 million in July, up from $2.1 million in June.

The top five sports people bet on in July in order were baseball, soccer, table tennis, golf and basketball.

The most wagered on sport in June was table tennis, amassing more than $9 million in bets in the state. In July, there was $9.2 million spent wagering on baseball games, while table tennis dipped down to $5.1 million.

Major League Baseball made its return to play on July 23, and the National Basketball Association and National Hockey Association started playing games again about a week later.

Experts expect August to be a robust month for sports gambling with playoffs in the NHL and NBA having begun and MLB continuing its season.

Sports betting became legal in Colorado in early May at an inopportune time when much of the sports world was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The total amount of money wagered across Colorado in May was about $25 million.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Colorado voters passed Proposition DD, establishing Colorado as one of many states across the country to allow people to place legal bets on sporting events

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.