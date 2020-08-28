Caydon Branine once bowled a 299 -- one pin shy of a perfect game.

Branine is part of Pueblo West High School bowling team, a team which has finished second in its division at the state level. He’s also the No. 2 singles player for the Cyclones’ tennis squad.

He’s bowled for nearly 8 years, but only been on the courts since the summer prior to his freshman season.

"One of my friends introduced me to (tennis), and ever since then, we’ve been running on the courts all the time," the senior said.

That friend is No. 1 singles player Brendan Bradfield. While Bradfield got Branine into tennis, the standout bowler introduced his favorite sport to Bradfield.

It was Branine’s grandmother, Joanne Edgerton, who introuced him to bowling.

"She used to take me all the time," he said. "We had nothing to do on Fridays after school so that’s how I got into it."

He’s used much of what he’s learned on the lanes on the courts, too.

In particular, Branine’s mental focus translates to both tennis and bowling.

"It’s a lot to do with your mental game that can either make you win or lose on the courts or on the lanes," he said. "Sports is really about keeping up your energy level and staying calm."

Tennis is Branine’s "second sport," however he has spent much of his summer playing tennis. The senior said he spent two or three hours a night over break playing tennis. He’s spent even more time on the court the past few months as bowling lanes have only recently begun reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

And in less than four years Branine has gone from tennis novice to a No. 2 singles player for a second straight year.

To get to that point, he said his teammates and coaches have been tremendous help.

"I’ve had good coaching and teammates," he said. "They’re always pushing me. I came to coach Kemmet and he’s taught me basically everything I know and I can always count on coach Mutz to always push me."

As a doubles player his freshman and sophomore season, Branine won regional titles and qualified for the Class 4A state tennis championships.

While he wants to qualify for the state tournament this year, and help his team win regionals, he looks back at those regional titles proudly.

"We always took it to our opponents during regionals, especially the championship match," he said. "I’ll always remember that."

Branine also puts work in the classroom as well.

He will graduate in the spring and looks to head north to further his education.

"I have my eye on Colorado University in Boulder," Branine said. "I’m looking to become an aerospace engineer or something along those lines."

