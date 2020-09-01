Police continued Tuesday to investigate an incident that left one man dead in an alley near Pueblo’s Union Avenue Sunday evening.

The Pueblo County coroner has not identified the man whose body was found Sunday at about 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, police are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying a person who might have information related to the suspicious death.

The male is described as a white male, 6-feet with a stocky build and a shaved head. The male has tattoos covering both arms and chest area.

Police said he is possibly from Texas and talks with an accent and may be going by the name of Scott.

The Crimes Against Persons Section is investigating how the man’s body ended up behind a vacant building at the corner of Union Avenue and D Street.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday as police were following up on leads.

Police said there was a female walking in the alley and she located the deceased male and she notified officers.

Pueblo police officers responded to the 200 block of South Union Avenue regarding the dead body.

May Ramirez, who works at the Grind Haus Cafe near the alley where the man’s body was found, said a woman came into the shop on Union demanding that workers call the police.

Ramirez said the woman had been in the shop earlier in the day for a drink and that she came back at around 6 p.m.

"I asked what was wrong ... She said, ’Oh there’s a dead body, there’s a dead body. There’s blood everywhere and you guys need to call the cops right now.’ We called the cops and she became really hostile with us," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said some of the workers went to the alley and saw the body. She said the woman said she was the deceased man’s girlfriend.

Police said that the relationship between the woman who reported the death and the man was unknown Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Gravatt at 553-3254.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.