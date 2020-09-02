Five student athletes at Colorado State University Pueblo have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing administrators to pause all athletics events for two weeks and place four of the students in isolation on campus for 14 days.

One student is in isolation at home off campus.

"We have implemented our protocols in a timely manner. We are partnering with Pueblo County Health and Environment and are keeping them informed of our situation," CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet said Wednesday afternoon.

"The have been supportive and have endorsed our plan."

Mottet said that since there are five positive cases and possibly more on campus, a 14-day mitigation plan was implemented immediately.

The president said part of the protocols is a quarantining process for students.

Mottet did not say which sports the students are involved in.

"We are working to protect the confidentiality of our students to be compliant with guidelines," he said.

Donna Souder Hodge, chief strategy officer and executive director of organizational development at CSU Pueblo, said other students who may have come in contact with the students – who tested positive for the virus – are quarantined at the Belmont campus. Others are at home.

Mottet said there is a difference between isolation and quarantine.

"You are isolated if you are a confirmed positive. A quarantine means that there is a possible exposure, a possible risk, and we want you to remain isolated for 14 days, at which time you reenter. It’s another layer of mitigation," Mottet said.

Souder Hodge said additional students are in quarantine – some off campus and some on campus – because they may have come in contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

"We want to make sure that we are protecting the rest of the campus," she said.

Mottet said three of the five positives were previously quarantined.

"I think that also speaks to the value of quarantining in terms of our ability to limit spread of COVID-19," Mottet said.

Mottet said the university made a decision early on to quarantine a group of students because of a contact tracing process that informs students based on who they have interacted with.

"Based on our assessment of that process, we make a determination and then we make a recommendation for quarantining," Mottet said.

"As soon as we are notified of a positive we implement a plan. The sooner you implement that plan, the greater possibilities you have for mitigating the risk on campus."

The 14-day mitigation plan calls for the restriction of public access to the campus, specifically access to the library and to the Occhiato Student Center.

The plan also will postpone all athletic events including practice, training and workout sessions, for 14 days.

"Since the five positives are student athletes we are working with our athletic team and we made that decision this morning to pause all athletic activities on campus," Mottet said.

The university also is modifying its dining services on campus to an exclusive grab- and-go operation.

"It used to be that there was limited seating in our dining halls. We are eliminating that and now students will come to the Pack Cafe and grab their food and leave. They can eat it outside or in the privacy of their residence hall or wherever they’d like to take it," Mottet said.

Classes at CSU Pueblo began Aug. 24.

Mottet said about 1,500, or 42%, of students are on campus and engaged in face-to-face classes and 58% of the students are in blended classes or online experiences.

"We also are offering a more restricted student life experience. We are trying to offer students as close to a normal student experience as possible within a pandemic," Mottet said.

"I keep telling my team that it’s one day at a time in this environment, but I am very proud to be on day 8."

CSU Pueblo will go to total online courses after Thanksgiving break. Students will not be returning back to campus. The decision was made in July when the university announced its plan for the fall semester prior to the students testing positive.

The reasoning for the decision is because when 4,000 students return home to their corners of the world for break, school administrators do not want them to bring the coronavirus back to campus.

Souder Hodge said the decision also was made in part due to a recommendation from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

"This is one way we keep protecting our Pack," she said.

Once students leave for Thanksgiving break they will finish out their semester and take final exams online.

"Our goal is to get to Thanksgiving," Mottet said.

"We are doing everything we can to protect the core teaching and learning mission of the university."

