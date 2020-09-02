Alec Cruz is the doubles team captain for the Pueblo West High School boys tennis team.

And it’s a responsibility the senior handles seriously.

"It means a lot," he said. "It’s a lot of work, but at the same time, it’s an honor to be captain. There’s a lot of great players on this team and I try to motivate everybody to do their best every day."

Cruz is part of the Cyclones’ No. 1 doubles duo along with his cousin Guy Cruz.

The senior qualified for state as a sophomore with Guy’s older brother Tommy, and hopes to do the same this year with the younger Cruz.

"I want to relive that feeling with (Tommy’s) brother this time and have the same experience," Alec Cruz said.

To do so, the senior and sophomore tandem will rely on their chemistry which the two began building last season.

The two played at the same spot last season, and Alec Cruz was the doubles team captain as a junior as well.

That chemistry, Alec Cruz said, will be the key to making state along with strong work ethic and solid play.

"It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication for sure," Alec Cruz said. "The chemistry will help us and we’re just pushing one another and challenging each other at practice. We want that to transition to matches and putting the work in there."

Reaching state as a doubles player his sophomore year is Alec Cruz’s proudest accomplishment on the tennis courts thus far.

At state, Alec Cruz and his partner even won their first match at the Class 4A tournament.

"It was a great experience," he said. "We got our first state win as well and it was just awesome and pushed me to get better."

In addition to tennis, Alec Cruz plays basketball at Pueblo West.

While playing basketball has helped him physically, Alec Cruz said that his leadership skills have improved the most since first picking up a racket prior to his freshman year.

He’s developed his leadership abilities on the basketball and tennis court.

"It’s just helped me be a leader and step up when the time comes in clutch moments," he said. "It taught me to push myself and do my best every day."

Driving Alec Cruz’s leadership is a fiery, competitive spirit.

While friends and teammates may say that Alec Cruz is quiet and "chill" off the court, something clicks when it’s game time.

"I feel like a lot of people see me as like a chill, calm guy but once I step on the court it’s a different story," Alec Cruz said. "I might not talk as much and be as nice out there. I’m still respectful but that competitive part of me challenges and pushes me and others to do the best."

Alec Cruz’s twin brother, Joey, is part of the No.3 doubles team on the Cyclones’ squad.

The senior credits his twin brother for bringing out that competitive nature.

"I get it from just competing with him," Alec Cruz said. "I feel like that’s helped me build off of that and just me and him competing throughout the years -- since we were babies -- it’s just transitioned onto the court."

Alec Cruz and his brother both have one final shot at reaching the state tournament.

The senior said it would be a great feeling if both could qualify.

"It would be awesome," Alec Cruz said. "Its our last year together and I want to share that moment with him. He went to state last year, and I went the year before. So, I’d love to share that moment with him and enjoy our last year of high school together."

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14