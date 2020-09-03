Arts Alliance events

In conjunction with Friday’s First Friday Art Walk, the Pueblo Arts Alliance is hosting "The Fight: A Retrospective of Social Justice in Pueblo," from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 410 West City Center Drive.

The event is an outlet for people to openly express through art, poetry, dance, song and so forth. There will be live performances.

On Saturday, from 3 to 10 p.m., the Mesa Junction Block Party will see Colorado Avenue blocked off, with live entertainment, vendors, a raffle and more on tap.

The block party is part of a series that will continue on Sept. 19, and Oct. 4, 17 and 31.