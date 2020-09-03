Valley Cowboy Church will be hosting a concert by Scott Brown on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Valley Cowboy Church is located at 26910 Hwy. 109 which is about one mile north out of North La Junta on Hwy. 109. Scott has been with us before and is always a blessing to listen to. We hope you can come and bring a friend.

Scott Brown has been a Timed Event rodeo cowboy for 25 years. He grew up on the southside of Chicago, but cowboy was in his DNA. Music and the sport of rodeo have been a huge part of Scott's life. Watching the National Finals Rodeo every December, gave him the bug. He wasn't born into rodeo, but he got there as quick as he could!

His music was shaped by musicians such as the Eagles, Steven Curtis Chapman, Vince Gill etc. ... they all gave Scott a well-rounded passion for melody lines, lyrics, and hot harmonies. He grew up playing the trumpet, and eventually picked up the guitar so he could write his music. Even people who are not country music fans, have said they like Scott's songs! His music is positive and many times contain a little humor! Well, isn't it just about time that "Country and Western" music be sung by a real cowboy? Yeah, he can rope and ride; but this cowboy has also written four albums that have garnered five number ones and four top fives on the national Christian Country music charts, also produced him a nomination for Christian Country Male Vocalist of the year.

Scott pastors a Cowboy Church, and he and his wife Pam, have summer Horse and Rodeo camps at their ranch in Ringgold, Ga.

Scott has just recently released his fourth country album. Scott would define his music as sincere, family oriented, and catchy! You might even say "New Traditional Country". Most likely his songs will be about relationships, with the theme finding a message about his God, his girl and his friends and family. Scott believes that if you're going to make an impact on people's lives, it needs to be a positive one!

Looking for music that will leave you entertained, challenged and feeling good? Check out Scott Brown and Scott Brown Band on iTunes, CD baby, Amazon, Google Music, Reverbnation, and many other digital outlets.