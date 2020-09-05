With an increasing number of car sales throughout the coronavirus pandemic, credit unions are experienced a change in situation and saw unexpected reactions from customers.

Chad Wilcox, the senior vice president of lending at Credit Union of Colorado, said his expectation when the pandemic first hit was that car sales would drop off, but that was far from the case.

"We expected to slow down with COVID," Wilcox added. "But there was a strong push for purchases and even refinances in the auto-space."

During the initial shutdown Kim Harvey, senior lending specialist at ENT Credit Union, explained the lenders quickly adapted to the changing situation to ensure members could receive help.

"People were still able to call us to do loans," Harvey said. "When we were shut down inside the branches, they could call us to put an application together and we were able to email pre-approvals; we were able to email documents to sign electronically. We still made things run smoothly."

But the increase in sales experienced by dealerships, didn’t translate to a direct increase in customers seeking loans. Wilcox said the number of customers who came in to Credit Union of Colorado within the last six months was equivalent to the number of people who sought loans in 2019 during the same time frame.

"Auto-lending is very seasonal, and summertime tends to be more vibrant than other times of the year," Wilcox said. "From our past experience, (the number of customers) seemed to be on par – it matches what we saw last year, except we didn’t see that dropoff we were expecting."

Unlike the dealerships, which experience the largest spikes in sales around tax season then they taper off in a normal year, Wilcox said in his experience, customers seek loans most throughout April and that stays strong throughout the summer and tappers off around September.

"Sometimes when the new model year of vehicles come out, there is a small spike around October," Wilcox said. "Then it usually declines the last couple months of the year and then starts over again around tax season."

Wilcox noted there have been a mix of reactions concerning the economy from customers seeking loans.

"I think the people who were able to work from home and were not in the service industry – those people felt comfortable and weren’t really impacted too much financially," Wilcox said. "I think they felt confident that they could go out and make these purchases and sustain that debt. We did see some pullback in some of the individuals who rely on the service industry for income and some business owners who were shut down – definitely saw some hesitation and dropoffs there."

For Harvey, the pandemic provided a different experience as far as hesitation toward lending.

"The hesitation was more on ENT’s side versus the customers," Harvey noted. "If their jobs were affected – if they were laid off, laid off with job attachment, if their business was closed then reopened, that affects their income. (In the beginning of the pandemic) we were verifying their income closer than we normally would because people were seeking unemployment, not knowing when they would be going back to work. But that has tapered off."

Wilcox said if people don’t know what their finances will look like, it may be a good idea to consult a professional, but there shouldn’t be any fear moving forward in buying a new car strictly because of finances.

"You have to have a reliable vehicle to get to work; we all do," Wilcox added. "It’s one of those things where you have to balance the risk and take on that extra payment versus the inability to get to work. But I don’t think, especially in Colorado, none of the lenders really changed out underwriting criteria guidelines because of the pandemic.

"So, we aren’t pulling back from lending, which still makes it a good time to buy a car. I would just say if you can afford it in your budget, don’t not go buy a car because you’re concerned what is going on at the dealership or financial level. People are still financing vehicles for sure."

Harvey’s advice to the public is to take the time to find the right vehicle.

"Even if it isn’t related to COVID, I would do reviews on the vehicle – make and model to see how long they last and that you’re getting good value and a good deal," Harvey said. "Shop around and watch out for scams, of course."

One financial change that has been implemented because of the pandemic, County Clerk and Recorder, Bo Ortiz noted, is that after buying a new vehicle, the late fees have been waived.

"Normally when you get a temp tag, if you go past the date on that tag, there would automatically be a $25 charge," Ortiz said. "It could go up to $100 depending on how late you are. So the protocol is that we are no longer automatically charging that fee."

Ultimately, the changes in atmosphere to provide lending have since returned to normal, following safety guidelines.

"Like with everything else, we’re operating as normal," Harvey noted. "We do limit the number of people in the building still, so if we’re full, members have to wait outside for a couple minutes, and people have to wear masks, but otherwise everything is still running smoothly."

Chieftain reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexis27.