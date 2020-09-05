The question was not, "How many sloppers does it take to fill the stomach of a world-class eater?" but rather, "How many sloppers can that eater get into his stomach in 8 minutes?"

The answer to that curious query was revealed in sensational fashion Saturday in the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

There, seven of the world’s greatest competitive eaters, including top-ranked Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and the current record holder Darron Breeden, converged to lay claim to the coveted title of World Slopper Eating Champion.

The celebrated pair of competitors, however, was forced to play second and fifth fiddle, respectively, to the valiant voraciousness of Geoffrey Esper.

Ranked No. 2 in the world behind Chestnut, the Massachusetts-based chomping champion packed away 37 and a half of the local delicacies to easily eclipse Breeden’s mark of 29 and change set in 2019.

Chestnut, the San Jose resident who holds 54 Major League Eating records, downed 32 sloppers to claim the second spot, with Nicholas Wehry (28), Gideon Oji (23 and a half) and Breeden (21 and a half) finishing in the money.

For the second year, Major League Eating — the official organizer of professional consumption competitions —returned to the spiritual home of the open-faced cheeseburger smothered with green Pueblo Chile, cheese and onions to host the event.

Although the traditional Colorado State Fair was canceled due to pandemic-related safety and health concerns, the competition soldiered on in the name of "money and glory," to quote the elegant event host Sam Barclay.

With the use of utensils forbidden, and table manners out the window, the competitors used their hands to vigorously shove sloppers into their gaping mouths, with water and sports drinks the preferred choices to wash it all down.

The devouring was fast, furious and sloppy; an unappetizing spectacle that is worlds apart from the leisurely, savor-every-moment experience enjoyed by Puebloans at their favorite hangout.

Despite the speed by which he vanquished his cache, Esper was very complimentary of the taste of the Giodone’s-prepared sloppers.

"They are really good," said Esper, who collected $2,000 for his eight minutes of work. "I was afraid of the sauce. I thought it was going to be spicy, but it was perfect. I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never had one before.

"Nobody back East knows what a slopper is. They think you’re talking about a sloppy joe."

The clear-cut favorite heading into the ingestion battle, Chestnut was clearly disappointed with the second-place finish.

"I’ve been taking a little break the last couple of months, so my jaws got a little bit tired," Chestnut admitted. "And the beef was a little bit harder to chew than I thought.

"I was a little bit slow. But I definitely enjoyed the taste of the Pueblo green chile, and I’m looking forward to doing it again, because I definitely have room for improvement."

Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair, was thrilled with the breakneck feasting.

"That was amazing: to have two people pass the world record at one time," he said.

Stoller expressed his appreciation to sponsor PB&T Bank for "allowing us to keep this tradition alive. I think there’s only been three professional eating contests this year, and we’re one of them.

"So that really says something about the World Slopper Eating Championship."

