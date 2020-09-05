Ramblin Express, a locally owned shuttle service started in 1993 to serve as transportation from Pueblo to Cripple Creek, Colorado, like many other businesses, experienced a forced closure. But it is back up and running.

Since resuming service, the shuttle has adjusted to meet safety protocols, limited the number of shuttles run, and is expected to see changes in fare and location pickup within the next month.

Prior to COVID-19, the shuttle was running nine buses round-trip in its daily Wednesday–Sunday schedule that includes select holidays.

After a 14-week closure, the Ramblin Express services officially resumed June 24 when casinos in Colorado reopened. But the shuttles are making only four roundtrips in the Wednesday–Sunday schedule as a result of a decrease approximated at 60% in overall passengers served.

Todd Holland, the president and CEO of Ramblin Express, noted because buses have either 38 or 56 seats, there is not a social or physical distancing issue in terms of unrelated parties utilizing the shuttle because the ridership is so low currently.

"Our regular riders have been very good about helping out by spacing out while boarding and riding with us," Holland added.

Safety changes the Ramblin Express is asking its customers to abide by other than social distancing while riding include: taking personal responsibility for your own health and safety by staying home if you are sick; wearing a face mask when boarding and while riding; and pre-purchasing a discounted ticket voucher online in advance.

On their part, Holland said, the buses are thoroughly disinfected between each trip on top of their normal daily cleaning; the buses have been equipped with driver partitions and hand sanitizer dispensers upon boarding; and drivers will wear face masks while working and stay home if they are sick.

The shuttle service also is installing electrostatic disinfection sprayers -- "foggers" -- to supplement the current cleaning procedures.

The foggers are a feature that will reduce virus transmission using high air flow rate from ceiling to floor. The enhanced filters will exchange interior air frequently providing safe transportation for riders.

Beginning Tuesday, ticket sales both online and with purchase upon boarding will increase in price, but Holland says this change will be beneficial to customers and business alike.

"(The increase in pricing is) a result of a number of changes we’re making in trying to make business still work," Holland said. "But the good thing is that through our partnership with the Tripple Crown Casinos, they are going to increase the money back offer for the riders."

For the remainder of the holiday weekend, ticket prices will remain $32.40 for round-trip fare if bought online, and $36 for cash, which which needs to be exact change. This purchase includes up to $30 back from the Tripple Crown Casinos – Midnight Rose, McGills, and Brass Ass.

One-way tickets can be purchased through Ramblin Express at $27, but this offer does not include the Casino Bonus Offer, Holland said.

Riders will see a small increase in pricing, as tickets purchased online will be $35 and cash bus fare will be $40, with the enhanced casino bonus offer for Pueblo riders increasing to $40 as well.

"A safe, convenient, flexible shuttle schedule with optional return times -- even the next day, coupled with an exclusive offer from these casinos to earn most if not all of their fare back with casino play, has been the hallmark and value of our casino shuttle program going all the way back to 1993 when we started," Holland said. "Our customers, who are going to Cripple Creek for the gaming excitement, have found the shuttle ride is convenient and essentially free."

Holland noted the cash fare at the bus upon boarding is intended to be discontinued, but the change will likely not occur until sometime in 2021.

"Most of our loyal passengers have made it known they are opposed to having to pre-purchase a ticket online, even at a discount," Holland said. "We need every single one of these customers to continue riding with us to sustain this program."

But there are benefits to pre-purchasing tickets, Holland noted. Riders will save $5 and the ticket voucher is valid and can be redeemed up to 180 days after purchase.

Another change that will be implemented, Holland said, concerns the pickup location. Currently, the buses pick up riders in the former North Side K-Mart in the south end of the parking lot.

"The pickup location will be changing to the Golden Corral, directly across the street," Holland said. "This is a change tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30."

The shuttles make brief stops in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park en route to Cripple Creek. So a service provided that some may not be aware of, Holland noted, is the Pueblo to Colorado Springs Shuttle.

"Passengers can ride between our Pueblo location and our Colorado Springs location on 8th Street just off of Highway 24 for $25 roundtrip or $17 one way," Holland added.

The Ramblin Express will service riders through Monday for the holiday weekend. The departure times from Pueblo are 8:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 5:10 p.m., and 7:10 p.m. Departures from Cripple Creek are 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 12:30 a.m., and 2:30 a.m.

