The Parkview Foundation and its scholarship committee have this year awarded scholarships valued at $60,500 to 21 students.

To date, the foundation has given nearly $960,000 to help students further their education.

"The foundation is honored to help support and maintain the healthcare workforce in Pueblo and Southern Colorado," said Lisa Siegel, the foundation’s executive director. "The applicant pool was exceptionally strong this year and we will work diligently as a foundation to keep providing assistance to students."

The foundation scholarship committee included Greg Johnson, Cheryl Shirley, Mitch Brown and Rick Gonzalez.

This year’s scholars include those pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing, a doctorate of nursing, a surgical technology associate degree and a master’s in leadership, at either Pueblo Community College or Colorado State University Pueblo.

Parkview Foundation Community Nursing Scholarship ($3,000 each): Jordan Sisneros, Devan Sicher, Sarah Royal, Chloe Kraus

C.W. Smith Healthcare Scholarship ($2,500): Brandi Peterson

Parkview Medical Staff Healthcare Scholarship in Memory of Dr. Charles Salerno ($2,500 each): Crystal Wahlen, Amber Wharton

SCEMA Scholarship ($1,500 each): Veda Bigley, Elizabeth McCullohs

Employee Nursing ($3,000 each): Olivia Wood, Lea Cassidy, Devin Martin, Bret Ricklefs, Leo Ybarra, Taylor Arellano, Courtney Medeiros, Heather Pate, Amanda Swope

Parkview Foundation Non-Clinical Healthcare Scholarship ($3,000): Audra Hazel

Dr. Thomas Reichert Memorial Scholarship ($3,000): Stephanie Hager

Dr. Matthew Sumpter Memorial Scholarship ($2,000): Lorin Aragon

