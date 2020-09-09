While a majority of students in both local school districts now have access to digital devices, internet access remains an issue.

To help with that, the Pueblo City-County Library District distributed 300 internet hotspots to Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70.

Funding for the project was provided through grants from Kiwanis of Pueblo and the Sperry S. and Ella Graber Packard Fund for Colorado.

Library officials said about 2,000 households in Pueblo County do not have access to wired internet and 11,000 households do not have access to 25 Mbps wired broadband.

"The digital divide has significantly widened during the pandemic. Young people without access to the tools they need to succeed in the digital learning environment are at a significant disadvantage, unable to realize their full potential," Melanie Bravo, program director for the Sperry S. and Ella Graber Packard Fund for Pueblo, said in a statement.

"That loss of potential has a devastating impact on our community. As an advocate for youth, the Sperry S. and Ella Graber Packard Fund for Pueblo is proud to partner with the Pueblo City-County Library District to ensure that every young person, regardless of their current circumstances, has what they need to thrive in the digital learning environment."

Students who received a hotspot was based upon need as determined by school district officials.

Students in Pueblo’s higher learning institutions also have increased access to digital tools. Libraries at both Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University Pueblo will each have 20 Chromebooks and hotspots available for their students to check out. Those items have a three month check out period.

"The Packard Fund for Pueblo has provided such an impactful gift to Pueblo and as a community, we are extremely grateful. The library is proud to coordinate these initial resources for our community and will remain nimble to provide needed resources and services during these unprecedented times," said Nick Potter, director of the library district’s Community Relations and Development.

