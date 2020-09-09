The earliest snowfall ever recorded in the Steel City came in with a cold front overnight Wednesday leaving a light powder blanket on top of trees and in grassy areas.

The storm made for some perplexing scenes across town only two days after Labor Day — a time that is usually reserved for heat and thunderstorms.

The sprinklers at the Pueblo Riverwalk were on full blast turning snow into slush. Fountains across the Downtown area were splashing as they usually do during the early days of September, but snow was falling over them.

Joggers were bundled up a little as their breath was seen in the cold air.

Before Wednesday the earliest ever recorded snowfall in Pueblo was on Sept. 10, 1898, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Less than an inch of snow fell in town. Pueblo West saw about 4.5 inches.

Farmers out on the St. Charles Mesa were relieved that their crop didn’t perish, especially the famous Pueblo Chiles.

The temperature dipped to 32 degrees, but not for long. The ground was relatively warm earlier in the week.

Rocky Musso, of Musso Farms, said his crop looked good Wednesday morning.

He was roasting a fresh bushel as snow fell over him.

"This is a little different for me. I’m just glad we didn’t catch a freeze," Musso said.

"By all means, it’s not the best thing for the plants, but as far as killing them, I don’t think it did that."

The yield Musso had from his farm seemed to be OK.

"As long as it stays wet and cloudy like it is and it doesn’t get any colder we will be able to skate by," Musso said.

"I mean, I’ve never seen it before so I can’t say definitely yes, but I can be very optimistic from what I have seen today. To be honest it’s way too early to tell, but looking at what I have seen -- it looks good. We will have to wait and see what happens tonight and Thursday."

Farmworkers at both Musso’s and DiSanti Farms were not on the fields Wednesday.

"Hopefully it dries out Thursday so we can get back out on the fields. We rushed to pick a lot before the storm so we have a big inventory that hasn’t been roasted," said Tim DiSanti

DiSanti said before the storm with the rain and drizzle Tuesday, he was impressed with the quality of the chile.

"We have been telling our customers that it’s the peak season for chile," DiSanti said.

"It’s coming out good today. Real high quality. I don’t think the chile was impacted by the snow. Maybe it’s just God’s way of cooling us off after the hot summer."

Musso said his crews will get back on the fields as soon as they can.

"We won’t tell people to stop getting chile. We have plenty and we won’t stop until we are done. We’ve never seen this. We are all going to learn from it, that’s for sure," Musso said.

The weather service said Beulah measured 9.5 inches of snow and the Rye area saw about 9.4 inches of snow.

Snow caused scattered power outages system-wide for San Isabel Electric Association members. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, there were approximately 1,880 meters affected.

The outages began at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were dispatched to outages as they came in.

A few hours later, the outages numbered at 300 meters, mostly in the Pueblo West area.

Members should expect intermittent outages as the storm moves through the area.

Michael Bartolo, senior research scientist for Colorado State University’s Arkansas Valley Research Center in Rocky Ford, said the more than 4 inches of snow that fell there may be harmful to the crops.

"It didn’t freeze, but we got more than 4 inches of wet snow. The snow can smash the crops down. We’ll have to wait and see," Bartolo said.

"The temperatures seemed OK for most, but tonight may be different. It will be a while before we are able to assess fully the crop damage."

The snow also will make it hard to harvest, Bartolo said.

"I’m moving tree branches. It’s just a mess here in Rocky Ford," he said.

The forecast Thursday calls for a slight chance of rain and clearing up by nightfall. Warm temperatures and sunny skies are expected to return Friday and into the weekend.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.