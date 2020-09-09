On Sunday, a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup was stolen from gas pumps at a convenience store in the 600 block of Eagleridge Boulevard.

The Silverado was parked at the pump when a male passenger put the vehicle in reverse, colliding with a 2016 Lincoln MKZ also parked at the pumps.

The suspect then drove the Chevy out of the parking lot, jumping a curb onto Eagleridge Boulevard.

While the suspect was attempting to make a right turn onto North Elizabeth Street, the Chevy collided with the rear bumper of a 2018 Nissan Titan. The driver of that vehicle then followed the Chevy to the area of Pueblo Crossing, where it was last seen traveling west.

Auto thefts

A silver 1997 Honda Civic ($1,800) was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Castle Royal Drive.

On Sunday, a white 2002 Honda ($1,500) was reported stolen from the 4000 block of Club Manor Drive.

That same day, a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima ($3,000) disappeared from the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue.

On Saturday, a silver 1989 Honda Civic ($5,000) went missing from the 900 block of Bragdon Avenue.

Criminal mischief

A 2013 Dodge Avenger parked in the 2800 block of East 11th Street Sunday sustained $2,000 in damage. The owner told police she believes projectiles from a firearm caused the damage, as holes are apparent in the trunk and rear window.

Identity theft

A stolen identity led to the loss of $1,400 from an 80-year-old man’s bank account, with the mony used to make 33 different purchases on Amazon.

The victim was alerted to the crime by his bank.

Theft from auto

While it was parked at City Park, in the 3400 block of Skateboard Lane, a 2020 Subaru was illegally entered, with a $1,080 iPhone Pro 11, $300 makeup bag, credit card and driver’s license stolen.

Theft

A Pueblo man who had been "riding around in an RV for the past few days" with a man and woman eventually saw his wallet and tools vanish with the couple and the RV.

On Sunday, the victim said he and the couple entered a convenience store on Eagleridge Boulevard to purchase items.

When he exited the store, he saw the RV driving away, and with it, his tools valued at $250 and his wallet, which contained $250.

Arrests

Jacob F. Lavoo, 28, of an unspecified blockk of West Seventh Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Samson Z. Griego, 29, of the 1200 block of East First Street, was arrested Friday on a felony no-bond parole violation warrant.

Adrian D. Martinez Jr., 31, of an unspecified block of Park Drive, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

William L. Wroten, 28, of an unspecified block of East George Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing (bail was set at $1,000.)

Julian D. Trujillo, 36, of the 2700 block of O’Neal Avenue, was placed on a no-bond hold for Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Saturday.

Joseph G. Sanchez, 31, of the 1900 block of East 10 Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was set at $1,000.)

Alfonso R. Lovato, 43, of the 2000 block of Carlee Drive, was arrested Saturday on a felony no-bond parole violation warrant.

Jon P. Reardon, 23, of the 100 block of Bitterweed Court, was arrested Monday on three failure to appear warrants and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Roberta M. Romero, 34, of the 1400 block of Tampico Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree assault-deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Bleu Montez, 18, of the 100 block of Pasadena Drive, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief: $1,000 to $5,000 (she posted $1,500 bail and was released from jail.)

Dustin M. Dague, 42, of an unspecified block of West Calle de Caballos in Pueblo West, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of unlawful sexual contest, felony menacing, second-degree assault-bodily injury and criminal extortion, and on two contempt of court warrants (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Kira L. Overfield, 37, of an unspecified block of South Song Sparrow Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

Anthony M. Zuniga, 28, of the 1300 block of Cypress Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Nicholas N. Pino, 33, of Walsenburg, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Charlotte R. Fuentes, 54, of an unspecified block of East Third Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

