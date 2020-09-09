Snow-related outages are impacting about 300 meters in the Pueblo West area, according to San Isabel Electric Association spokeswoman Paris Elliott. Earlier, some 1880 meters in a broader area were affected.

To report outages call: 1-800-279-7432 or use SIEA’s app, SmartHub, said Elliott.

She also said that:

– Outage status updates will be posted every two hours at siea.com between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. .

– SIEA’s outage restoration policy is to make repairs that will restore service to the most people in the least amount of time. Transmission lines and substations are repaired first, followed by distribution lines that feed neighborhoods. Tap lines and individual service lines are then repaired to restore power to customers who may still be without electricity.

– In the event of a prolonged outage, members who are expected to be without power overnight will receive an automated phone call from San Isabel Electric, as soon as possible.

– A large portion of the electric cooperative’s lines and equipment are in remote-rural areas and/or are in rugged-terrain, not accessible by roads or vehicles. These areas are difficult to access during good weather and even more difficult to access during inclement weather. Lineworkers often face arduous weather and road conditions making their job very difficult and dangerous.

– San Isabel Electric is a cooperative utility, owned by a group of member-owners, that together provide electricity in remote, rural areas where larger, investor-owned utilities don’t find it profitable enough to serve