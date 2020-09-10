For the first time since it opened in mid-April, Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru community testing site will be open on a Saturday this week.

The site, which is still temporarily located in the parking lot near Arroyo and Acero avenues, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for anyone who wants or needs testing for the coronavirus, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Starting on Aug. 31, the testing site expanded its hours and days of operation and is now open Monday through Friday and the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Previously the site was open just three days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it had never been open on weekends.

"We are excited about expanding testing and we hope by having it available in the evening and on certain Saturdays, we can reach more people who want and need to be tested," Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo health department, said.

The testing site will be moved from its temporary location on Monday to inside the Colorado State Fairgrounds in the Livestock Pavilion.

The health department said individuals can access the site from Gate 4 at the Fairgrounds by Mesa and Gaylord avenues.

Testing is open to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. And the health department said first responders, health care workers, critical infrastructure employees, teachers and individuals who work in congregate settings are encouraged to get tested.

Testing also has been expanded to include children age 2 and older.

