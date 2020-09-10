FLORENCE — A four part series "A Step in Democracy" is set to kick off Sunday, focusing on the powerful pioneer women who stood strong as suffragettes and helped shape Colorado.

The program, highlighting the 19th Amendment which 100 years ago gave women the right to vote, is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Tower Cultural Center, 201 E. Second St.

Although Colorado voters gave women the right to vote in 1893, making it the first state to do so, the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment became the topic of focus for staff at the Florence Historical Archive and Research Center this year.

"From our research, members of the archive have created four one-hour programs on the topic, which will run on the second Sunday monthly through December. The surprising turn of events and facts of this 70-plus year campaign for the vote, along with biographical information on over two dozen individuals, will be presented in these four programs," said Martie LaCasse, archive spokesperson.

"In 1848, five women met for tea at the home of Jane Hunt in New York to discuss the abolition of slavery, they thought, but from the lively conversation of these five women a movement for the vote resulted," LaCasse explained.

During Sunday’s program Millie Wintz, representing a guest at the tea party, will cover the roots of the movement and its first convention in Seneca Falls, New York. She will demonstrate how the movement was symbolized by a rose, how there was opposition to the movement, plus other social thinking and events of that time.

Dorothy Cool, representing Fremont County business woman, Magdalena Raynolds, will share the opposing philosophy to the suffrage movement in the country and Colorado, LaCasse explained.

The Second Sunday Series will continue Oct. 11 with a program focusing on three "Indigenous Women of the Territory." In addition, the program will include 13 mini-bios of national leaders.

The third program on Nov. 8 will focus on "Colorado Suffrage and Pioneers," and the fourth program on Dec. 13, will introduce "Impressive Women and their Careers."

LaCasse said COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. No refreshments will be served.

Admission is $3 for Bell Tower members or $5 for non-members. Admission funds will support both the Bell Tower Cultural Center and the Florence Historical Archive.

Archive members have mounted a display of significant individuals and events involved in the process of passing the 19th Amendment at the Archive’s Exhibit Hall in the Florence Municipal Building, 600 W. Third St.

This exhibit will be up through January 2021 and can be viewed free of charge. Visitors are invited to see the exhibit or pursue local history and genealogical research during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

To make an appointment outside regular hours email florencehistoricalarachive@gmail.com or call 719-429-2629.

