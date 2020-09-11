By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- A document filed Friday states that the man accused of plotting to blow up Pueblo's historic Temple Emanuel has reached a plea deal with a prosecutor.

"The defendant would request a change of plea hearing for the court to consider a proposed plea agreement," according the document filed by Richard Holzer's attorneys.

The Pueblo Chieftain obtained a copy of the two-sentence document that was filed in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado where he is facing federal charges.

Holzer, 27, is charged with three crimes: attempt to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire, attempted arson of the 120-year-old building, and use of fire and explosives to commit a federal felony.

The document filed Friday does not state what are the terms of the proposed deal, such as what Holzer is expected to admit about the crimes and what crimes to which he actually intends to plead guilty.

Those particulars typically are not disclosed until he actually enters a guilty plea.

The judge overseeing the case did not immediately set a date for that to occur. Holzer had been scheduled to go on trial Feb. 22.

The FBI arrested him late on Nov. 1 at a Pueblo motel and said he intended blow up the temple before dawn Nov. 2.

An FBI affidavit said Holzer’s social media postings showed he had expressed hostility toward Jewish people.

An FBI affidavit stated its undercover agents previously had convinced him they were sympathetic to his anti-Jewish and white-supremacist views and would help him.

The agents brought two phony pipe bombs and 14 phony sticks of dynamite to the motel meeting with him.

The FBI said it began investigating Holzer last September because it had been monitoring comments he made on Facebook that allegedly promoted white supremacy and acts of violence.

The documents went on to state that Holzer used Facebook to say he used to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan and now was a skinhead.

Undercover FBI agents, posing as white supremacists, began meeting with him to discern his intentions. They said they watched him go to the temple on Oct. 4 "to scope it out."

In an Oct. 17 meeting with the agents, Holzer said he wanted to shut down the temple and mentioned the use of explosives, according to the FBI.

The documents quote an FBI agent as saying undercover agents and Holzer agreed to meet when he finished work on the night of Nov. 1 "to inspect the explosives and finalize the plan to attack the Synagogue that night."

