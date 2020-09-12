Saturday

Sep 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM


These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.


Fiction


1. "Anxious People" - Fredrik Backman*


2. "The Darkest Evening: A Vera Stanhope Novel" - Ann Cleeves*


3. "Monogamy" - Sue Miller*


4. "Hanging Falls: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery" - Margaret Mizushima*


5. "The Big Door Prize" - M. O. Walsh*


6. "One by One" - Ruth Ware*


Non-Fiction


1. "After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in


America" - Jessica Goudeau*


2. "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss" - Jenna


Bush Hager*


3. "George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters


(Musicians in Their Own Words)" - Edited by Ashley Kahn*


4. "The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That


Changed Their Lives" - Nancy Pearl*


5. "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday"


- Jay Shetty*


6. "Being Lolita: A Memoir" - Alisson Wood*


*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.