These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
1. "Anxious People" - Fredrik Backman*
2. "The Darkest Evening: A Vera Stanhope Novel" - Ann Cleeves*
3. "Monogamy" - Sue Miller*
4. "Hanging Falls: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery" - Margaret Mizushima*
5. "The Big Door Prize" - M. O. Walsh*
6. "One by One" - Ruth Ware*
Non-Fiction
1. "After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in
America" - Jessica Goudeau*
2. "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss" - Jenna
Bush Hager*
3. "George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters
(Musicians in Their Own Words)" - Edited by Ashley Kahn*
4. "The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That
Changed Their Lives" - Nancy Pearl*
5. "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday"
- Jay Shetty*
6. "Being Lolita: A Memoir" - Alisson Wood*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.