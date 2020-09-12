Last month’s column on empathy seemed to strike quite a chord with many.

With the events of 2020, it has caused many to exhibit signs of what we are

calling "empathy overload".

Empaths feel what others are experiencing physically, emotionally, or

mentally. Being an empathetic person can be a great attribute but, as in all

things, balance is the key. After all, we have our own things to worry about

without taking on the worries of others to an extreme.

There is a saying that there can be "too much of a good thing", meaning that

large amounts of a beneficial or useful thing or activity can be harmful or

excessive. (I can attest to that when eating chocolate cake, for example.)

Having too much empathy can certainly be applied to this term. Too much

empathy can cause one to burn out on caring and be left feeling depleted and

empty.

There are some basic steps we can use to achieve balance. The first step is to

know what is ours and what isn’t. When we experience a sensation, emotion,

pain, or mental stress, that comes on quickly, take a moment to see if there is

any reason that this should be occurring. Is the person you are with

experiencing something totally unrelated to you but yet, you are the one

hurting and uncomfortable?

If you have determined that you are not the source of the discomfort, try these

tips to turn empathy overload into a tool to take care of yourself while still

supporting others:

Set clear boundaries

Set a clear boundary for yourselves, but also for others on what they can

expect. Remind yourself that you don’t have to have all the answers. Keep a

distance from people’s emotions. You are with them, but you are not them.

This can help you stay strong and exhibit boundary setting.

Don’t take things personally

Sometimes others’ problems can be taken personally and you can start to

become stressed. If they become angry or agitated, you might feel that you did

something wrong when you didn’t. Simply ask them about it rather than

assuming that it’s your fault.

Empower Others

You can be there to support emotionally, but only they can overcome their

own difficulties. Esther Hicks, an American inspirational speaker and author

says, "If you cover others with your strengths, you help them not". The most

empowering thing you can do is to trust that someone will make it through

and to reassure them that this is true. Let them know you believe in them 100% and allowing them to take the lead in their own path.

Empathy overload is something that can be avoided but it takes practice.

These tips will help you make the best out of your gift of empathy while, at the

same time, you will feel much stronger and make a better friend. You are there

to support and to encourage while taking good care of you!

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a lifelong resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.