On Tuesday, the Pueblo County School District 70 board of education is expected to take formal action on the next phase of the district’s return-to-school plan.

Presently, the district is in a full remote (online) learning model. As originally presented, the return-to-school plan called for a transition to hybrid learning (a combination of remote and classroom) on Sept. 21, before schools fully reopen in October.

This week, Todd Seip, the district’s public information officer, said that if approved, the next phase of the return-to-school plan could see all pre-K through fifth grade students return to full in-person learning as soon as Sept. 21.

"Middle and high school students will gradually be transitioned into in-person learning during the same week, but the board emphasizes that a ’one plan fits all’ approach for the larger district schools may not work," Seip said.

As such, the district has asked its two largest high schools, Pueblo West and Pueblo County, "to devise a safe reopening plan that works best for their larger population needs," Seip said. "The board also asked the principals of the mountain schools to work together to craft a plan that will work best for the staff and families of Rye, Colorado City and Beulah."

On Saturday, about two dozen D70 parents and students converged in front of administration offices on the Mesa to call for an immediate reopening of all schools.

With three students in the district, Elizabeth Rogge said online instruction has been plagued by ongoing technology snafus.

"We want our kids in school," Rogge said. "The kids need to be taught in person, because the technology is not working. We spend more time trying to figure out where this Zoom class is, or where this attachment is, than learning."

Kari Holcomb, the mother of a D70 eighth grader, is an elementary school teacher in Canon City, where instruction has been offered in-person since the start of the school year.

"We’ve been doing great in Canon City," Holcomb said. "No problems at all: the kids are excited to be back and the teachers are excited to be back.

"And we need to be back in-person in District 70. All schools district-wide should be reopened. If they want to give parents the option for online, that’s what we need: options. A hybrid model is silly: why go two days on and two days off?"

A sixth grader at Pleasant View Middle School, Reese Elson said online learning at home isn’t proving to be very productive.

"I don’t like it," Reese said. "I just can’t concentrate and it’s hard for me to remember anything. I hope the school board brings us back into school, because it will be so much easier to learn."

Tuesday’s board meeting comes on the heels of two lengthy work sessions with district administrators, principals, staff and parents regarding return-to-school plans and current COVID-19 data and trends.

Regardless of any action taken on Tuesday, D70 families retain the option of continuing with online learning.

"As the reopening phase begins, parents are also asked to update their contact information in PowerSchool and to closely monitor their emails and phone calls for important messages and updates from the district and their child’s school regarding the reopening plan specific to their student," Seip added.

Although Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting will be held in person at the administration building, due to limited space and social distancing restrictions, the public is asked to view the meeting via the district’s YouTube channel.

