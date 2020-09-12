Another year, another series of events to commemorate the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

And, in our opinion, another year to lament that the most terrible event in U.S. history failed to bring us together as Americans. Another year to lament that we are a divided, angry nation, with a dysfunctional government and a widespread lack of faith and belief in our leaders.

In the days after 9/11, it looked like we would put our differences together. Everyone said the same things, that we would join together in our common purpose to protect and improve our nation.

It was common to see flags waving from cars and motorcycles; people wearing red, white and blue shirts. People in tears at sporting events as the National Anthem was played.

But it didn't last. It didn't take long for people to turn on President George Bush. Then there were the weapons of mass destruction that never existed, but the attack on Iraq surely did. And away we went down the road of division.

We know today why we didn't come together and why we are apart now. It's because our problems are deep and systemic; they are not superficial or easy fixes that a legislative bill would resolve.

We still battle racism. To think that white supremacy would raise its ugly head in our nation after our experience in World War II fighting the "Master Race". But study after study, tragedy after tragedy prove that this societal sickness has not gone away. Arguably, it has found new life in the last few years.

The gap between the rich and middle class, and certainly between the rich and poor, grows wider every year. Most Americans are one paycheck away from financial disaster.

Our elected officials spend more time criticizing each other than moving our country forward. Crumbling infrastructure, education underfunding, climate change are but a few of the serious issues that need significant government attention. Yet what we get are talking heads in news interviews that blame the other side.

Maybe we are naive, but we still hope for someone to bridge the gap and get our government working, someone who can push both sides together to work on the serious problems in our society.

We pray that it will not take a catastrophe to bring us together, as what happened in the World War II years. Even then, we're not sure that would do the trick. We are in a pandemic and people are arguing that they have a constitutional right to not wear a mask, regardless of whether that endangers our fellow citizens.

So another 9/11 has passed. Next year will be the 20th anniversary. And speakers will mourn the dead and praise the heroes. And things will go back to normal.

We are better than this. We must find a way to disagree civilly but come together and fight together to find ways to improve ourselves and our nation.

Now that would truly honor those who died on 9/11.

