BIRTHS
(at Parkview Medical Center)
Sept. 10
Gonzales: Ashley DeHerrera and Zachary Gonzales, of Pueblo, a daughter.
Sept. 12
Ortega: Kristen Romero and Marion Ortega, of Pueblo, a daughter.
Junquet: Mayra Ocampo Amezrua and Jorge Junquet, of Pueblo, a son.
Sumsion: Amy and Ryan Sumsion, of Pueblo, a son.
Sept. 13
Zanni: Daisy Zanni, of Pueblo West, a daughter.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
Corral: Joseph Adrian Corral. Angelus.
Sept. 11
Birch: Orion Ralph Birch, 77. Montgomery & Steward.
LA JUNTA
Sept. 11
Blue: Willie Dene Blue, 83, Peacock-Larsen.
LAMAR
Sept. 11
Navarrette: Manuel J. Navarrette, 76. Peacock.
Sept. 12
Smith: Jo Ann Smith, 63. Peacock.
Sept. 14
Mortimeyer: Earl W. Mortimeyer Jr., 72. Peacock.