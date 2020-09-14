Monday

Sep 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM


BIRTHS


(at Parkview Medical Center)


Sept. 10


Gonzales: Ashley DeHerrera and Zachary Gonzales, of Pueblo, a daughter.


Sept. 12


Ortega: Kristen Romero and Marion Ortega, of Pueblo, a daughter.


Junquet: Mayra Ocampo Amezrua and Jorge Junquet, of Pueblo, a son.


Sumsion: Amy and Ryan Sumsion, of Pueblo, a son.


Sept. 13


Zanni: Daisy Zanni, of Pueblo West, a daughter.


DEATHS


PUEBLO


Corral: Joseph Adrian Corral. Angelus.


Sept. 11


Birch: Orion Ralph Birch, 77. Montgomery & Steward.


LA JUNTA


Sept. 11


Blue: Willie Dene Blue, 83, Peacock-Larsen.


LAMAR


Sept. 11


Navarrette: Manuel J. Navarrette, 76. Peacock.


Sept. 12


Smith: Jo Ann Smith, 63. Peacock.


Sept. 14


Mortimeyer: Earl W. Mortimeyer Jr., 72. Peacock.