A suicidal woman engaging in self-inflicting harm while driving in Pueblo West Sunday led Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit before they were able to force her vehicle to a stop.

The woman, who had suffered several critical self-inflicted wounds, later died at a local hospital, according to Gayle Perez, Pueblo County Sheriff spokesperson.

Deputies initially were called to a home in the 100 block of East Hastings in Pueblo West at about 3:40 p.m. As deputies arrived, the woman began cutting herself, then got into a vehicle and fled from deputies while still actively harming herself.

Deputies followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. When the driver failed to stop, deputies engaged in a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver and were able to stop the vehicle on Purcell just before the I-25 underpass at mile marker 108.

While still inside the vehicle, the woman continued to harm herself and refused repeated orders by deputies to drop the weapon. Deputies deployed a Taser stun gun, Perez said.

"The woman was subdued and received immediate medical attention before being transported to a local hospital," Perez reported. "She later died from her injuries."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time," said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. "This is a very tragic and unfortunate incident for everyone involved."

"Due to the actions of this female, there was a high concern for public safety and our deputies engaged in less lethal means to bring the situation under control. We are deeply saddened by the outcome of this situation," Taylor said.

While deputies investigated the incident, a portion of Purcell Boulevard from Fairbanks to the I-25 on ramps at Mile Marker 108 were closed.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com