The United Way of Pueblo County has started a program to help non-tax filing people to file to receive the Economic Impact Payments established and disbursed by the Treasury Department in the spring.

The program is geared mainly toward homeless people.

Paula Chostner, director of development and campaign for the United Way of Pueblo, said Monday that so far about 30 people have been helped by the program.

"It’s coming along well and I think that our biggest asset is that word of mouth is getting around among that population," Chostner said.

She said the help can be life-changing for some people.

"When seasons change so quickly, they can have cash in their hands to buy appropriate clothing or shelter or possibly some warm food," Chostner said.

"This may be the boost they need to get back on their feet and get their lives back in order again."

The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 automatically received an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Economic Impact Payment Outreach Project was developed to work in partnership with area agencies providing critical services to individuals and families in need.

A filing station, staffed by United Way IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteers and the VITA program coordinator, is located in a tent with Pueblo Cooperative Care Center’s Mobile Showers unit.

The Project will run every Wednesday at Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, 326 W. 8th St., from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 14.

Individuals requesting service will need to know their Social Security card number. Only those who do not file income taxes due to lack of income or who are experiencing homelessness are eligible for this assistance.

Checks for people without a permanent address will have their checks sent to the Pueblo Rescue Mission, where they will be held until they can be picked up by the filing individual.

"After discussions with local agencies, it was determined there was a critical need for this kind of program in Pueblo," said United Way of Pueblo County President/CEO Shanna Farmer.

"I am very proud of our United Way staff for their dedication to establish this program which is helping those most vulnerable in our community. I also want to thank our community partners who are working with us to support the project."

Chostner expressed appreciation to the Cooperative Care Center for allowing the program to be located with them.

"Without that, I am sure that we would not have been able to reach as many people as we have," Chostner said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.